Published 23:46 IST, October 22nd 2024

Harvey Weinstein Diagnosed With Bone Marrow Cancer

Harvey Weinstein has chronic myeloid leukaemia, a form of bone marrow cancer, according to NBC News. Weinstein's representative, Craig Rothfeld, expressed dismay at the speculation.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein's 2020 Rape Conviction Overturned by New York's Top Court | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
