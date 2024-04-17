Advertisement

Henry Cavill is expecting his first baby with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso. The actor confirmed the news himself on the red carpet of a recent event he attended on Monday. Confirming the news to Access Hollywood, Cavill said he is very excited about it.

Image credit: Henry Cavill/Instagram

Henry Cavill to become a father soon

Henry Cavill, The Justice League star who is famously known for his role as Superman, spoke to Access Hollywood at the New York City Premiere of his upcoming film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and announced the news.

Henry Cavill is going to be a father! pic.twitter.com/V54KmocX3r — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood)

He said, "I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I'm sure you'll see much more of that."

What do we know about Henry Cavill and Natalie's relationship?

The couple has been dating for over two years. Henry and Natalie, who made their relationship Instagram official in April 2021, recently attended the London Premiere of the actor's movie Argylle. They shared a photo of themselves playing chess together. Henry captioned this post, "This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess."

Sharing the same photo, Natalie captioned her post, "Teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess...or...maybe he let me win?"

What do we know about The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare?

The Hollywood film, directed by Guy Ritchie, is a fictional retelling of Operation Postmaster, a 1941-42 raid on German and Italian ships off the coast of West Africa. It was carried out by a commando unit formed by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and the Special Operations Executive, a group of military officials including author Ian Fleming.

Based on a novel by Damien Lewis, the film will see Major Gus March Phillips -- played by Henry Cavill -- lead his team of misfits to fight the Nazis with what is deemed "ungetlemanly". The film will hit theatres worldwide on April 19.