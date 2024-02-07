Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 20:27 IST

How I Met Your Father Star Hilary Duff Flaunts Baby Bump: Soon This Will All Be...

Hilary Duff kicked off the family-filled post with a mirror selfie, showing off her baby bump in a chic white turtleneck and jeans. The actress has 3 children.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff | Image:Hilary Duff
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
How I Met Your Father fame Hilary Duff recently provided a delightful glimpse into her pregnancy journey on social media. The actress, who announced her pregnancy last month, shared a mirror selfie showcasing her baby bump adorned in a stylish white turtleneck and jeans.

Hilary Duff  shares heartwarming family moments on social media

The Lizzie McGuire star's family-filled post featured sweet moments, including a snap of her mom, Susan Colleen Duff. The album also highlighted her three children: Luca Cruz from her previous marriage, and daughters Banks Violet and Mae James Bair with her husband Matthew Koma.

As per People, in the photo dump, Mae smiles as she gets a manicure and, later on, rocks on a swing. Luca, on the other hand, poses side-by-side with his mom on the street. One clip shows Banks getting in a tough boxing workout as her mom cheers her.

Also in the dump, the 5-year-old models a cute pink outfit, which she styled with two space buns. In between the family fun, the actress also snuck in several nods to a current obsession of hers which is sourdough bread. It also included a close-up of a loaf for the final picture. Hilary Duff captioned the post, “Soon this will all just be sourdough content”.

Hilary Duff's fourth pregnancy announcement

Hilary announced that she’s expecting her third child with Koma in December 2023 in her family’s Christmas card on Instagram. The post featured a photo of her cradling her stomach. With a front card that read, “So much for silent nights. Love, the Duff-Bair-Comrie Crew”while the back confirmed the news: “Buckle up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch.”

Published January 28th, 2024 at 20:27 IST

