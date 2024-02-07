English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 13:20 IST

How I Met Your Mother Actor Josh Radnor Ties Knot With Long Time Girlfriend Jordana Jacobs

How I Met Your Mother actor Josh Radnor has tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Jordana Jacobs. The actor took to his social media account to share pictures

Republic Entertainment Desk
Josh Radnor
Josh Radnor shares pictures from his wedding | Image:Josh Radnor/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
How I Met Your Mother actor Josh Radnor has tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Jordana Jacobs. The actor took to his Instagram account to share pictures from his dreamy wedding ceremony. The actor shared the photo with the announcement that he got married two weeks ago. 

How I Met Your Mother’s Ted Mosby ties the knot 

Josh Radnor is best known for his portrayal of a love-lorn man in the romantic comedy series How I Met Your Mother. The actor tied the knot with his girlfriend two weeks ago. Sharing the photos on social media, he wrote in the caption, “I got married! Two weeks ago. In a *light* blizzard. It was an incredible overwhelming snowy bliss-filled weekend. So grateful to so many people I love for making the trip to @thesistersofcedarlakes to be with us. To @forgedinthenorth for the extraordinary pictures. But most of all to Jordana. I can’t believe my great good fortune that I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife.”

The white wedding of the actor with psychologist Jordana Jacobs was nothing short of a fairy tale. In the first picture, the actors can be seen exchanging a kiss. A snowy blizzard served as a landscape for the wedding while the newlyweds posed for picture-perfect shots. The ceremony took place outdoors with chilly winds and a snowstorm greeting the 164 snow-drenched. Josh met his now-wife for the first time in a retreat in February 2022. 

Josh Radnor comments filled with HIMYM reference 

Comment section of Josh Radnor's post | Image: Josh Radnor/Instagram 

As soon as Josh Radnor posted the pictures on social media, fans and followers of the actor took to the comment section to extend wishes with references to How I Met Your Mother. One user wrote, “This marriage is gonna be Legen... wait for it…” which is a reference to Neil Patrick Harris’ signature dialogue from the series. Another comment read, “He found his Tracy”. Tracy is the character Ted Mosby ends up getting married to in the show. 

 

Published January 20th, 2024 at 13:20 IST

