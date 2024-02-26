Advertisement

Selena Gomez recently marked her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! Among the candid banter, the singer and actress opened up about an anecdote involving her boyfriend Benny Blanco. Interestingly, it was in context of a prominent cast member from the hit sit-com How I Met Your Mother, Jason Segel.

When Benny Blanco embarrassed Selena Gomez



Selena Gomez's banter with Jimmy Kimmel, led the singer to end up revealing an embarrassing moment she lived through at the recently held Emmys. Selena shared how when she saw Seagal waving in her direction at the event, she instinctively assumed the wave was directed at her. She said, "Jason Segel just happened to be at the Emmys, and he looked at me and started waving. This is kind of embarrassing. This is such a weird habit, but every night I fall asleep to the same show. I was like, 'Oh, hi!' "

Advertisement



Selena however, quickly caught on that the How I Met Your Mother actor was actually trying to catch somebody else's attention. Seagal too, caught on to the mix up instantly and started approaching her to say hello, regardless. It was at this moment that Benny Blanco, made an already embarrassing situation worse, by revealing Selena's night time routine. Selena said, "He felt awkward and then inclined to come over. And then my boyfriend goes, ‘Oh, she falls asleep to you every night."

Advertisement

Benny Blanco is a supportive boyfriend



Despite the embarrassing - but also hilarious mix up at the Emmys, Selena Gomez appears rather happy in her relationship with Benny Blanco. The singer has time and again shared glimpses of the duo together, in candid moments through the day, on her social media handles.

Advertisement

Her most recent track, Love On features the singer in a lush lineup of Oscar De La Renta ensembles, a post of which was shared by her. Reacting to the same in the comments section, Blanco said, "omg !!!!"