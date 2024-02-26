English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 00:32 IST

How Selena Gomez Was Embarrassed By Boyfriend Benny Blanco In Front Of A HIMYM Cast Member

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's newly disclosed relationship has taken the internet by storm. The singer recently revealed an embarrassing anecdote.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Selena Gomez recently marked her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! Among the candid banter, the singer and actress opened up about an anecdote involving her boyfriend Benny Blanco. Interestingly, it was in context of a prominent cast member from the hit sit-com How I Met Your Mother, Jason Segel.

When Benny Blanco embarrassed Selena Gomez


Selena Gomez's banter with Jimmy Kimmel, led the singer to end up revealing an embarrassing moment she lived through at the recently held Emmys. Selena shared how when she saw Seagal waving in her direction at the event, she instinctively assumed the wave was directed at her. She said, "Jason Segel just happened to be at the Emmys, and he looked at me and started waving. This is kind of embarrassing. This is such a weird habit, but every night I fall asleep to the same show. I was like, 'Oh, hi!' "

Advertisement


Selena however, quickly caught on that the How I Met Your Mother actor was actually trying to catch somebody else's attention. Seagal too, caught on to the mix up instantly and started approaching her to say hello, regardless. It was at this moment that Benny Blanco, made an already embarrassing situation worse, by revealing Selena's night time routine. Selena said, "He felt awkward and then inclined to come over. And then my boyfriend goes, ‘Oh, she falls asleep to you every night."

Advertisement

Benny Blanco is a supportive boyfriend


Despite the embarrassing - but also hilarious mix up at the Emmys, Selena Gomez appears rather happy in her relationship with Benny Blanco. The singer has time and again shared glimpses of the duo together, in candid moments through the day, on her social media handles.

Advertisement

Her most recent track, Love On features the singer in a lush lineup of Oscar De La Renta ensembles, a post of which was shared by her. Reacting to the same in the comments section, Blanco said, "omg !!!!" 

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 23:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

3 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

8 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

8 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

8 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sachin's picture perfect snow outing with Anjali

    Web Stories30 minutes ago

  2. Breaking: 9 People Crushed to Death in Horrific Road Accident in Bihar

    India News33 minutes ago

  3. The Devil Wears Prada: Meryl, Emily, Anne Reunite At SAG Awards 2024

    Entertainment37 minutes ago

  4. Hardcore Hardik Pandya fan gets his image TATTOOED on his arm - WATCH

    Sports 43 minutes ago

  5. IND vs ENG: Aakash Chopra trolls Ben Stokes' captaincy

    Sports an hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo