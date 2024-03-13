×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 23:56 IST

I’m A Sore Loser: Spider-Man Actor Shameik Moore Apologises For His Reaction After Oscar Snub

Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse actor Shameik took to his social media to apologise for his reaction after the film lost to The Boy And The Heron at Oscars.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Edited by: Jyothi Jha
The 96th Academy Awards were held on March 11 in California, Los Angeles. Hollywood’s biggest award night concluded with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer taking home 7 Oscars. While the industry cheered and applauded the winners, Shameik Moore who voices Miles Morales (aka Spider-Man) in the film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, took to his social media account to react to the film losing the Oscar in Best Animated Feature Film category. 

Shameik Moore apologises for his reaction to Oscar snub 

The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel lost to Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron in the best-animated feature film category. Moore, who voices Miles Morales (aka Spider-Man) in the franchise, immediately took to X (formerly known as Twitter), where he posted that the film was "robbed." Moore received flak for his comments rebuking him for belittling a critically acclaimed film made by a "legend." Others asked Moore to respect Miyazaki's work.

 

As an afterthought, the actor then penned a note for his reaction. Moore said that he should have been more graceful on social media. "Respect to the winners. It's true, I'm definitely a sore loser, but we didn't lose, Spiderverse has impacted ALOT of lives, we may not have been acknowledged tonight but life goes on, and BEYOND..... yea get ready," he wrote in a follow-up post. One fan pointed out that Christopher Miller, co-writer of Across the Spider-Verse, and producer, both had appropriate reactions. Miller had tweeted, "Well, if you're gonna lose, might as well lose to the GOAT." Moore went on to quote-tweeted the fan's comment, apologizing for his actions: "Your [sic] right, honestly the whole Spiderverse team are such good sports. Very professional and I'm excited to see what comes of this. I'm young, and a fighter, so forgive my nature. Congrats to the winners."

Advertisement

 

 

Hayao Miyazaki bags second Oscar as The Boy and the Heron wins best-animated feature film

The 96th Academy Awards witnessed several historical moments. From Cillian Murphy making history by becoming the only Irish man to win the Best Actor award to Lily Gladstone becoming the first ever Native American woman to be nominated in the Best Leading Actress, the Academy gave significant historical moments this year. Hayao Miyazaki’s win was also one of them. 

 

 

The filmmaker’s movie The Boy and the Heron became only the second non-English film to win the Oscar in the Best Animated Feature Film category. Interestingly, the first non-English film to win in the category was also directed by Miyazaki. His film Spirited Away won the Oscar in the same category in 2003. 

Published March 12th, 2024 at 23:56 IST

