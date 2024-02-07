Updated January 30th, 2024 at 09:25 IST
Indian Origin Actress Geraldine Viswanathan Joins Marvel's Thunderbolts Replacing Ayo Edebiri
Geraldine Viswanathan will join Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, and Wyatt Russell as the cast member of Thunderbolts.
After Steven Yeun, The Bear star Ayo Edebiri has also stepped out of Marvel's Thunderbolts due to scheduling conflicts. Replacing the actress, Geraldine Viswanathan has come onboard the superhero movie. Thunderbolts, which brings together star cast of Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell, and David Harbour, has experienced delays due to last year's Hollywood strikes.
Geraldine Viswanathan confirms role in Thunderbolts
Taking to her Instagram handle, Viswanathan confirmed joining the MCU project. Sharing a news article, the actress thanked Edebiri for opting out of Thunderbolts which led her to get a role in the movie. She wrote, “Thank you to my friend Ayo Edebiri for being too booked.”
Thunderbolts faced multiple delays in filming
Viswanathan’s casting confirmation came a day after The Hollywood Reporter said that Lewis Pullman is currently the front-runner to take Sentry’s role in Thunderbolts. Previously, Steven Yeun was hired to portray the part but the actor dropped out of the movie due to scheduling conflicts. Similar to numerous tentpoles, Thunderbolts was impacted by the simultaneous writers' and actors' strikes that occurred in 2022, causing chaos in shooting schedules.
Thunderbolts, which was first scheduled to release in July 2024, was postponed until July 2025. This is the most recent major casting change after Jonathan Majors' official dismissal from the Kang The Conqueror role. Thunderbolts is being directed by Jake Schreier, the man behind Paper Towns, and written by Lee Sung Jin, the creator of Beef.
Published January 30th, 2024 at 09:25 IST
