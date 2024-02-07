Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 09:25 IST

Indian Origin Actress Geraldine Viswanathan Joins Marvel's Thunderbolts Replacing Ayo Edebiri

Geraldine Viswanathan will join Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, and Wyatt Russell as the cast member of Thunderbolts.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Geraldine Viswanathan Replaced Ayo Edebiri
Geraldine Viswanathan Replaced Ayo Edebiri | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

After Steven Yeun, The Bear star Ayo Edebiri has also stepped out of Marvel's Thunderbolts due to scheduling conflicts. Replacing the actress, Geraldine Viswanathan has come onboard the superhero movie. Thunderbolts, which brings together star cast of Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell, and David Harbour, has experienced delays due to last year's Hollywood strikes. 

Geraldine Viswanathan confirms role in Thunderbolts

Taking to her Instagram handle, Viswanathan confirmed joining the MCU project. Sharing a news article, the actress thanked Edebiri for opting out of Thunderbolts which led her to get a role in the movie. She wrote, “Thank you to my friend Ayo Edebiri for being too booked.”

 

Thunderbolts faced multiple delays in filming 

Viswanathan’s casting confirmation came a day after The Hollywood Reporter said that Lewis Pullman is currently the front-runner to take Sentry’s role in Thunderbolts. Previously, Steven Yeun was hired to portray the part but the actor dropped out of the movie due to scheduling conflicts. Similar to numerous tentpoles, Thunderbolts was impacted by the simultaneous writers' and actors' strikes that occurred in 2022, causing chaos in shooting schedules. 

Advertisement

 

Thunderbolts, which was first scheduled to release in July 2024, was postponed until July 2025. This is the most recent major casting change after Jonathan Majors' official dismissal from the Kang The Conqueror role. Thunderbolts is being directed by Jake Schreier, the man behind Paper Towns, and written by Lee Sung Jin, the creator of Beef.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 09:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. Sidda Playing Politics: BJP Ahead of K'taka Congress' Delhi Protest

    Politics News17 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Court To Hear ED Complaint Against Kejriwal Skipping Summons Today

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. US President Joe Biden Wins Nevada Primary with 88%

    World23 minutes ago

  5. OTD: Anil Kumble's historic 10-wicket haul against Pakistan in Delhi

    Sports 24 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement