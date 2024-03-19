×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 11:59 IST

Is Aaron Taylor-Johnson The New James Bond? Know All About The Marvel Actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, hailing from High Wycombe, first gained prominence through his roles in blockbuster films like Kick-Ass and the Avengers franchise.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Aaron Taylor
Aaron Taylor | Image:X
Amid speculations surrounding the successor to Daniel Craig's iconic portrayal of James Bond, British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson emerges as a frontrunner. Known for his dynamic performances in Marvel films and acclaimed dramas, Taylor-Johnson's name has been circulating in discussions for the coveted role for months. Now, reports suggest that he may indeed step into 007's shoes. If confirmed, it would mark a significant moment in cinematic history.

Who is Aaron Taylor-Johnson?

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, hailing from High Wycombe, first gained prominence through his roles in blockbuster films like Kick-Ass and the Avengers franchise. However, his journey in acting began with the 2000 film The Apocalypse, alongside veteran actor Richard Harris. He further showcased his versatility in films like Angus, Thongs And Perfect Snogging (2008) and Bullet Train (2022), opposite Brad Pitt. Taylor-Johnson's breakthrough came with his chilling portrayal of a psychopath in the 2016 thriller Nocturnal Animals, which earned him a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor.

File photo of Aaron | Image: X

 

While his professional accolades shine, Taylor-Johnson's personal life has also garnered attention. His marriage to filmmaker Sam Taylor-Wood, despite a significant age gap, has been a subject of interest. The couple, parents to two daughters and step-parents to Taylor-Wood's children from a previous marriage, maintain a private yet deeply bonded family life.

File photo of Aaron | Image: X

 

Aaron Taylor-Johnson set to accept James Bond's role?

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly been offered the coveted role of James Bond, ending months of speculation over who would succeed Daniel Craig. Insiders suggest that the Kick-Ass star is likely to accept the iconic role, following in the footsteps of Craig's 15-year tenure as 007. According to The Sun, "Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back. As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement."

File photo of Aaron | Image: X

 

Daniel Craig retired from his role as James Bond after the release of No Time To Die in 2021, which concluded with Bond's apparent demise. The timeline for the next Bond movie remains uncertain. However, given the massive success of No Time To Die, grossing over £600 million, the possibilities in the Bond universe are endless.
 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 11:59 IST

