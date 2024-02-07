English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 11:38 IST

Is Dune 3 In Works? Zendaya Drops Hint About Film’s Third Part

Zendaya, in a recent interview, has revealed that she would love to work in the third part of Dune. She further claimed that she would definitely play Chani.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Zendaya
Zendaya | Image:@21metgala/X
Ahead of the release of Dune 2, Zendaya said in a recent interview with Fandango that she would be totally in to return for the third part of the film. The Euphoria actress declared that she would definitely play Chani in another installment of the franchise. This comes in as the Denis Villeneuve directorial is set to come back with its much-anticipated sequel. The release date of the film is being said to be in the year 2024. 

Zendaya says she would ‘of course’ return for another sequel of Dune 

On being asked about the making of another Dune movie, Zendaya said, “Would we be down? I mean of course. Any time Denis calls it’s a yes from me. I’m excited to see what happens. I started ‘Messiah’ and I was like, ‘Woah, I’m only shooting the first movie. Let me just go back to the first one.’ It’s so much to take in, but there’s no better hand with better care and love for it than Denis.” 

The actress further added, “I’m just excited to see … It’s just anticipation. Whenever he is ready. He’s a perfectionist in many ways and doesn’t want to share things until they’re ready. So I’m respecting that and waiting until he’s ready.”

All about Dune 2 

After waiting for two years, Dune: Part Two has secured a 2024 release. The motion poster introduces a new cast member alongside Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya. The recent release of a motion poster for Dune: Part Two unveils familiar faces and introduces Souheila Yacoub as a new addition. Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, and Rebecca Ferguson return, adding excitement to the sequel. While details about Yacoub's role remain shrouded in mystery, speculations suggest she might portray Shishakli, a Fremen member in Frank Herbert’s novel. Fans await to see her potential involvement in pivotal scenes like the Sandrider trial.

Published January 27th, 2024 at 11:38 IST

