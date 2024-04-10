×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 10:42 IST

Is Joker 2 A Musical? Director Todd Phillips Clears The Air On Joaquin Phoenix-Lady Gaga Starrer

With Lady Gaga's involvement in Joker 2, the talk surrounding musical leanings of the film intensified. Director Todd Phillips has now set the record straight.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A still from Joker 2
A still from Joker 2 | Image:Joker Movie/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Joker: Folie a Deux trailer was released by the makers on April 10 at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. There have been reports that the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster will be "musical" featuring at least 15 reinterpretations of “very well-known” songs, according to Variety. With Lady Gaga's involvement in Joker 2, the talk surrounding musical leanings of the film intensified. At CinemaCon, director Todd Phillips set the record straight about the rumours surrounding the film.

Joker 2 poster | Image: Joker Movie/X

Todd Phillips clears the air on Joker 2 genre

Joker 2 is expected to break the mould of traditional musicals, a report in Variety had stated earlier. Addressing rumours that the sequel is a musical, director Todd Phillips said that he hasn’t referred to it as such. “It’s a movie where music is an essential element. To me that doesn’t veer very far from the first film," Phillips told the audience at CinemaCon.

Joker 2 trailer teases Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga's chemistry

Joker: Folie a Deux brings Joaquin Phoenix back as the violent and mentally ill Arthur Fleck and introduces Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn. The trailer takes us into Arkham Asylum where Joker is locked up at the end of the first film. The clip depicts Joker meeting Harley Quinn for the first time at the mental asylum. Their romance blossoms in the asylum's alleys, and they soon plan to wreak havoc on Gotham City.

Joker 2 poster | Image: Joker Movie/X

The trailer teases violence and the chemistry between two of Gotham's most notorious criminals. The new film marks the only DC comic book tentpole releasing in 2024, and box office expectations are sky-high thanks to the first film's success and the added star power of Lady Gaga.

Advertisement

(With inputs from ANI)

 

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 10:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

NCB nabs Jaffer Sadiq

Who Is Jaffer Sadiq

a few seconds ago
Arvind Kejriwal

AAP Moves Supreme Court

a minute ago
Sensex

Nifty, Sensex

3 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma and Justin Langer

Langer on Rohit Sharma

5 minutes ago
PM Narendar Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

7 minutes ago
Border

Is Border 2 In Works?

8 minutes ago
You Asked For It, Now Pay: SC To Gautam Navlakha on Rs 1.6 Cr Bill For Security During House Arrest

SC to Gautam Navlakha

10 minutes ago
Sreeleela, Sivakarthikeyan

Sreeleela-Siva Groove

10 minutes ago
Dhanush

Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Split

14 minutes ago
Nana Patole Car Accident

Nana Patole Car Accident

14 minutes ago
Vijay on GOAT set in Russia

Vijay's Viral Video

15 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia in Paiyaa

Tamannaah Revisits Paiyaa

17 minutes ago
Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh Faasil On Aavesham

17 minutes ago
iPhone

Apple India

17 minutes ago
Congress Gave Away Katchatheevu to SL, Now Silent on Matter: PM Modi

Katchatheevu Issue

22 minutes ago
education news, students, exam

NIFT Admit Cards Out

23 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Pacer Prasad's BIG 3

23 minutes ago
Crime

Builder Shot Dead

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How Do Fenugreek Seeds Promote Hair Growth?

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  2. Man Sues 50 Women For Calling Him A Bad Date In California

    World13 hours ago

  3. Bengaluru Lawyer Falls Victim to Elaborate Scam, Forced to Strip

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Dinesh Karthik names India star he had UNPLEASANT relationship with

    Sports 13 hours ago

  5. Will 'Kingpin' Kejriwal Get Relief Like Sanjay Singh? How Things Stand

    India News14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo