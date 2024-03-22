×

Is School Of Rock 2 In The Works? Jack Black Teases A Sequel

School of Rock released back in 2003. The film is led by Jack Black who stars as Dewey Finn, an amateur rock enthusiast who brings his musical vision to life.

School of Rock
School of Rock | Image:X
Jack Black has just seen through the release of Kung Fu Panda 4. The recent press rounds for the film saw the actor comment affirmatively over the potential of a sequel to School of Rock. Separately, the actor will next be seen in films Borderlands, Minecraft and Dear Santa.

Is a School of Rock sequel in the works?


Jack Black, in a recent conversation with news outlet Joe, hinted towards a potential sequel for his 2003 evergreen hit, School of Rock. The actor's only condition in this regard, is Mike White - who has penned White Lotus - reprising his role as the writer for the film's alleged franchise. Not just this, the actor also had a working title to suggest for the supposed project - a reference to the 1984 sequel of dance musical Breakin.


He said, "I wish there'd be a School of Rock 2: Electric Boogaloo. I'm ready. You know Mike White wrote the first one and he’s a genius. And we’d have to have Mike White back in the saddle, but he’s real busy right now with White Lotus, the best show on TV."

School of Rock is one of Jack Black's career highlights, says the actor


In an April 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jack Black acknowledged School of Rock as one of his career highlights. He said, "My best memories are just that group of kids, and how funny and great they were. It’s definitely the highlight of my career, I can say that. Honestly." While School of Rock may be the 'highlight' of his career, the actor picked another title - 2006 musical comedy Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny - as his "proudest" work.

Speaking to People magazine he said, "In a weird way, it might be ‘Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny,’ because that’s the only movie that I wrote. So, that one is actually my real baby. Maybe it’s not the best, but it is my proudest." School of Rock is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video. 

