Is Thanos Returning To MCU? Josh Brolin Teases The Return Of Marvel’s Most Killed Villain

It has been five years since the superheroes killed Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Endgame. Played by Josh Brolin, Thanos is said to be one of the best supervillains in the MCU. Now, the Dune actor has revealed that there is a possibility he could revisit the role in another capacity.

Thanos to return to MCU?

While speaking to Comicbook, Josh said, “You know, I hear kind of like through the grapevine that they're gonna bring him back. There's the What If...? series and that's a different kind of Thanos and all that. But I don't know in the Marvel world whether they're going to bring him back.”

Josh further added that he had no idea the supervillain was the most killed Marvel villain. He said, “You learn something new every day."

More about Josh Brolin

The actor tasted fame and recognition after he starred as Brand in Goonies at the age of 17. He became popular amongst the youngest age group of the movie-going audience after he starred as the supervillain, Thanos, in Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel/concluding chapter, Avengers: Endgame. Many of the Gen Z moviegoers will also recognize Brolin as Cable from Deadpool 2. In the film, Brolin's Cable is essentially a time-travelling and revenge-seeking mercenary from the future who would soon befriend Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and the rest of his team.

He was also seen in Denis Villeneuve's Dune. Dune is an epic drama that has been adapted from the novel of the same name. In Dune, Brolin stars with Timothee Chamalet, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Dave Bautista, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem, amongst others.