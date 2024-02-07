Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 15:14 IST

Is Thanos Returning To MCU? Josh Brolin Teases The Return Of Marvel’s Most Killed Villain

Dune actor Josh Brolin has revealed that there is a possibility he could revisit the role of Thanos in another capacity.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Is Thanos Returning To MCU? Josh Teases The Return Of The Supervillain
Is Thanos Returning To MCU? Josh Teases The Return Of The Supervillain | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

It has been five years since the superheroes killed Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Endgame. Played by Josh Brolin, Thanos is said to be one of the best supervillains in the MCU. Now, the Dune actor has revealed that there is a possibility he could revisit the role in another capacity.

Thanos to return to MCU?

While speaking to Comicbook, Josh said, “You know, I hear kind of like through the grapevine that they're gonna bring him back. There's the What If...? series and that's a different kind of Thanos and all that. But I don't know in the Marvel world whether they're going to bring him back.” 

Josh further added that he had no idea the supervillain was the most killed Marvel villain. He said, “You learn something new every day."

Advertisement

More about Josh Brolin 

The actor tasted fame and recognition after he starred as Brand in Goonies at the age of 17. He became popular amongst the youngest age group of the movie-going audience after he starred as the supervillain, Thanos, in Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel/concluding chapter, Avengers: Endgame. Many of the Gen Z moviegoers will also recognize Brolin as Cable from Deadpool 2. In the film, Brolin's Cable is essentially a time-travelling and revenge-seeking mercenary from the future who would soon befriend Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and the rest of his team.

Advertisement

He was also seen in Denis Villeneuve's DuneDune is an epic drama that has been adapted from the novel of the same name. In Dune, Brolin stars with Timothee Chamalet, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Dave Bautista, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem, amongst others.

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 15:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  2. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  4. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement