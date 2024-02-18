English
Updated February 18th, 2024 at 18:30 IST

Jaafar Jackson Is A Spitting Image Of His Uncle Michael Jackson In BTS Pics From Biopic Shoot

Jaafar Jackson was seen on the set of Michael Jackson's biopic shoot getting into character while surrounded by crew members.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jaafar Jackson in Michael Jackson’s biopic BTS
Jaafar Jackson in Michael Jackson’s biopic BTS | Image:X
Jaafar Jackson will play the role of his late uncle Michael Jackson in his upcoming biopic. The actor was spotted filming a scene for the movie in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 17. He was seen on set getting into character while surrounded by crew members. In an amazing new still from the movie, he looked just like the King of Pop.

Jaafar Jackson in Michael Jackson’s biopic BTS

Jaafar wore a red varsity jacket, resembling the outerwear that the Thriller hitmaker had worn on stage and on record. The actor was photographed outside Tower Records in front of a backdrop that was Michael Jackson's Off The Wall album cover from 1979. Rock With You and Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough were two of the album's popular tracks. It was released at the time by Epic Records.

 

What do we know about Michael Jackson's biopic so far? 

The biopic will cover every facet of Jackson's life, according to Lionsgate. However, since the biopic is being produced in cooperation with his estate, which has defended him against claims of child sexual abuse, it is unclear how— or even if— it will address the numerous controversies surrounding the late music icon. The 2019 HBO documentary Leaving Neverland brought the charges back into the public eye.

The logline of the film reads, “Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.” 

Published February 18th, 2024 at 18:30 IST

