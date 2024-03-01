Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 15:44 IST

Jake Bongiovi's Proposal To Millie Bobby Brown Was No Less Than A Movie Scene; Actress Shares Story

Millie Bobby Brown in a recent interview revealed that her proposal from Jake Bongiovi was no less than a fairytale movie.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown
Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Millie Bobby Brown, the 20-year-old star of Stranger Things, made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She showed up to promote her upcoming Netflix film Damsel which is set to premiere on March 8. During the show, the actress shared the extraordinary story of how her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, proposed to her.

How did Jake Bongiovi propose to Millie Bobby Brown?

Brown disclosed that her 21-year-old fiancé, Jake Bongiovi who happens to be the son of renowned rocker Jon Bon Jovi, unconventionally proposed to her—underwater. The couple, who bonded over diving and obtained their diving licences together, were on vacation when Bongiovi surprised Brown with the proposal.

 

 

According to Brown, Bongiovi took her diving early in the morning and insisted they visit a familiar spot. However, Brown suggested exploring a new location. Despite her suggestion, they proceeded to their usual spot where, during the dive, Bongiovi presented her with a shell containing the engagement ring.

As the actress inspected the ring underwater, it slipped off her finger and fell. Revealing what Bongiovi did next, Bobby shared, "It was like a cinematic movie. Jake threw himself into the water. Like, so deep, the diving instructor was like, 'you can't do that, your ears, literally, your brain will explode.' He throws himself, does a cinematic grab, opens, and saved the ring."

Upon resurfacing, Bongiovi officially proposed to her. Brown shared, "I truly feel it is a reflection of who he is and I feel like we're always going to have each other's back and if anyone drops the ball, we got it.”

What more do we know about Millie’s upcoming Damsel?

Damsel features the actress as a princess who is battling against the odds to save herself from something she was not prepared for as she gets answers for many like her who have lost their lives. Damsel will stream on Netflix on March 8.

Published March 1st, 2024 at 15:44 IST

