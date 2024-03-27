×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 11:02 IST

Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals Christopher Nolan Personally Called Him To Say He Lost Batman Role

Jake Gyllenhaal, who recently opened up about losing Batman role, reveals that Christopher Nolan personally called him to update about the same.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal | Image:Jake Gyllenhaal/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jake Gyllenhaal recently opened up about his lost role in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy which made a lot of headlines. In an appearance at The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhall opened about the same. He also spoke about losing a role in Moulin Rouge!

Jake Gyllenhaal on receiving Christopher Nolan's call 

For the unversed, Jake lost the role of Batman to Christian Bale in Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. Speaking about the same, he said, “To [Nolan’s] credit and to Baz [Luhrmann’s] credit, both of those directors called me personally to tell me [I didn’t get the role].” He further added, “And they will tell you why. When you get that far, there’s a real legitimacy to you potentially getting something. It’s not like they’re going, ‘Oh, thanks so much.’ They are going, ‘I saw these aspects of you that I really wanted in the role and are wonderful, but in the end I ended up moving this way because it matches better with this person who is opposite you or would be opposite you.” 

File photo of Jake Gyllenhaal | Image: X

He further added, “The color of their hair or their height, whatever it is!! There are all these non factors that really are the inexplicable stuff that if you start to pick away at it doesn’t work, it’s not healthy.”

Advertisement

Speaking about how the call motivated him, Jake said, “I remember getting a call from Christopher Nolan and thinking, ‘I just got a call personally from Christopher Nolan. That’s pretty cool. I’ve gotten pretty far. I went from them going they aren’t sure [about me] to a call saying they’re really thinking about you for this movie. So okay, I should keep going. I should just keep going.”

Jake Gyllenhaal shares if he will be interested in playing Batman 

In an interview with Screenrant, Gyllenhaal was asked if he would be interested in playing Batman. To this, he said, “Oh, man. That’s a classic [role]. It’s an honor.” David S Goyer came up with the story for Batman Begins and co-wrote the script of the first film in Nolan's trilogy with the director. He recently confirmed rumours that Gyllenhaal was his personal favourite to play Batman. Gyllenhaal later joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villain Mysterio opposite Tom Holland in 2019's superhero picture Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 11:02 IST

