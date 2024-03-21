Advertisement

Aaron Taylor-Johnson may just play the next James Bond. A source close to Eon Productions (which is backing the franchise), as per a CNBC report, has alleged that the actor is more than likely to accept the offer. If true, James Bond will definitively be the biggest role of his career after Kraven the Hunter.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson believes studios might be responsible for the waning interest in theatre culture

For the cover story interview with Rolling Stone UK, Aaron Taylor-Johnson revealed what made him sign the dotted line for Kraven the Hunter. Looped in his argument was his perspective on how creative decisions taken by studios may have inadvertently impacted the cinema-going culture among audiences.



He said, "I think there was something unique about this character, and something grounded. We’ve all had enough of seeing certain studio films, a certain kind of pop culture… where they’re churning out stuff that dilutes wanting to go to the cinema. I wouldn’t have signed onto it if I felt there wasn’t something to really bring to life with this character."

Aaron Taylor-Johnson does not want to feel pressurised while working with studios



Aaron Taylor-Johsnon is not mincing words when it comes to sharing his take on the studios. The actor candidly shared that while he is definitely not averse to collaborating with top tier studios, the relationship is often more complicated in comparison to other collaborators, owing to the expectations involved.

He said, "There’s the story, the character, the role, that’s one thing. But then you also step into a world where you’re dealing with a studio and a franchise, or possible franchises, though let’s not get ahead of ourselves. So, they’re rolling the dice on me, in a sense, which is a lovely thing. But you’ve got to appease the studio, please the audience and do what’s dignified for you as an actor. I find all of that super challenging."