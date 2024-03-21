×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 13:10 IST

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Blames Studios For Waning Interest In The Cinema Experience

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has nestled a spot for himself in headlines owing to news of the role of James Bond being offered to the English actor.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Aaron Taylor-Johnson | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Aaron Taylor-Johnson may just play the next James Bond. A source close to Eon Productions (which is backing the franchise), as per a CNBC report, has alleged that the actor is more than likely to accept the offer. If true, James Bond will definitively be the biggest role of his career after Kraven the Hunter.

 

Aaron Taylor-Johnson believes studios might be responsible for the waning interest in theatre culture

For the cover story interview with Rolling Stone UK, Aaron Taylor-Johnson revealed what made him sign the dotted line for Kraven the Hunter. Looped in his argument was his perspective on how creative decisions taken by studios may have inadvertently impacted the cinema-going culture among audiences.

 


He said, "I think there was something unique about this character, and something grounded. We’ve all had enough of seeing certain studio films, a certain kind of pop culture… where they’re churning out stuff that dilutes wanting to go to the cinema. I wouldn’t have signed onto it if I felt there wasn’t something to really bring to life with this character."

Advertisement

Aaron Taylor-Johnson does not want to feel pressurised while working with studios


Aaron Taylor-Johsnon is not mincing words when it comes to sharing his take on the studios. The actor candidly shared that while he is definitely not averse to collaborating with top tier studios, the relationship is often more complicated in comparison to other collaborators, owing to the expectations involved. 

Advertisement


He said, "There’s the story, the character, the role, that’s one thing. But then you also step into a world where you’re dealing with a studio and a franchise, or possible franchises, though let’s not get ahead of ourselves. So, they’re rolling the dice on me, in a sense, which is a lovely thing. But you’ve got to appease the studio, please the audience and do what’s dignified for you as an actor. I find all of that super challenging."

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 13:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ravi Shankar Prasad

BJP Slams Congress

a few seconds ago
HD Kumaraswamy Undergoes Cardiac Surgery

HD Kumaraswamy

a few seconds ago
Rohit Sharma with five IPL trophies he won as MI captain

Rohit's MOST CRUCIAL IPL

a few seconds ago
Gold

Gold prices record high

3 minutes ago
Not brushing technique

Worst Dental Care Mistake

3 minutes ago
fashion revolution day 2020

Jennifer Lopez's outfits

5 minutes ago
BA Crew Fired Over Racist Video Mocking Chinese Family

2 BA Crew Fired

6 minutes ago
Congress leader Anand Sharma

Anand Sharma Slams Rahul

8 minutes ago
Broccoli freckles trend

Broccoli Freckles Trend

10 minutes ago
SS Karthikeya

SS Karthikeya Slammed

14 minutes ago
CSK players with their fifth IPL trophy

Chennai Super Kings

14 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

CSK vs RCB

16 minutes ago
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul 'Shakti' Remark

17 minutes ago
Google

गूगल की वॉर्निंग

18 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Will Ronaldo play?

18 minutes ago
Abdul Mohammed

Indian Student Kidnapped

21 minutes ago
What Is The Pearl Skin Beauty Trend Which Is Going Viral?

Pearl Skin Beauty Trend

25 minutes ago
Speeding car hits family waiting for bus in Rajasthan's Nagaur, all 4 dead

Cylinder Fire in Jaipur

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jabalpur Man Wants To Contest For LS Polls, Pays Security Deposit

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Sara Opens Up About Being Raised 'Single-handedly' By Mom Amrita Singh

    Entertainment16 hours ago

  3. ‘Making Plans for the Initial 100 Days of Our Third Term’: PM | LIVE

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Assam STF Nabs Top ISIS Terrorists During Search Operation Along IB Area

    India News18 hours ago

  5. Centre Notifies Fact Check Unit Under PIB To Monitor Online Content

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo