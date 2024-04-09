×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 22:10 IST

James Cameron Teases Plot Of Avatar 3, Film To Release in 2025

James Cameron stated that he is utilising audience input from Avatar: The Way of Water to "tinker a little bit" with Avatar 3.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Avatar The Way of Water
Avatar The Way of Water | Image:IMDB
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
It seems finally the wait is over for Avatar fans as James Cameron is trying to get upcoming films into theatres sooner after delays put 13 years between Avatar and its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. In a recent interview, the filmmaker said that he is currently making changes to the third film. He stated that he is utilising audience input from Avatar: The Way of Water to "tinker a little bit" with Avatar 3.

James Cameron drops hint about Avatar 3 plot

In a conversation with AFP, when asked to share an update about the upcoming Avatar film, Cameron said that there will a new character added to the story that will play an important part in the future films. 

 

The Titanic famed director said, “In movie three, we're in a transitional state between fighting for the survival of Earth and of Pandora. We're exploring other cultures on the planet, and solidifying the bad-guy story. There's a bunch of new things that happen to the Sully family... and we drop in one important new character who then becomes a major part of the story. You've got to remember this is a story arc that goes from one all the way to five, and we're right in the middle.” 

Cameron also suggested that Lo'ak would have a larger role in subsequent films before letting slip that the character would be the narrator in the third movie. 

More about Avatar 3

Several cast members from the first two films will return, including Sam Worthington (Jake Sully), Zoe Saldana (Neytiri), Sigourney Weaver (Dr Grace Augustine), Joel David Moore (Norm Spellman), Jack Champion (Javier 'Spider' Socorro), Stephen Lang (Colonel Miles Quaritch), and Britain Dalton (Lo'ak).

Meanwhile, some new faces will also be seen, like Game of Thrones actor Oona Chaplin. In Avatar: The Way of Water, Jake and Neytiri have children and live on Pandora. However, humans soon attack the planet again, forcing Jake's family to seek safety with the Metkayina people, an oceanic clan.

Avatar 3 was filmed in New Zealand. It was originally set to be released in theatres on December 20, 2024, but was later pushed back to December 19, 2025.

(with inputs from ANI)

Published April 9th, 2024 at 22:10 IST

