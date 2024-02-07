Advertisement

Actor Jamie Foxx recently returned to set for filming his upcoming anticipated film Back in Action. The Just Mercy star is working on this project alongside co-star Cameron Diaz during. Now a recent revelation has come out that Jamie will not be using any stunt double for the film.

Jamie Foxx will shoot Back In Action without any stunt double

A source told People, “Jamie is indeed back on set and shooting through February. He looks and feels fantastic.” Talking further he insider added, “They tried to finish the movie with a stunt double but it didn’t come out right so Jamie is going to do all of the parts now. He is doing so well.” Despite his high-profile health struggles, Jamie has always been determined to complete Back in Action.

Jamie Foxx will shoot Back In Action without any stunt double I Image: IMDb

Another source has revealed, "For Jamie, the show must go on and he has always been eager to see this project completed. Jamie is super talented and loves his work. He will finish this film."

Advertisement

Jamie Foxx's health crisis

Jamie Foxx addressed his health battle during a poignant moment at the Critics Choice Association Awards. In a 12-minute speech, he disclosed the severity of his illness, admitting that he was once unable to walk. Choking back tears, he dispelled rumors of being a clone and expressed gratitude for the support during his challenging journey. He shared, "You know, it’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago - I couldn’t actually walk. I’m not a clone. I know a lot of people who were saying I was cloned out there. I want to thank everybody. I’ve been through something, I’ve been through some things."

Advertisement

Jamie Foxx's health crisis I Image: IMDb

As Jamie Foxx resumes work on Back In Action, his return to the film set marks a triumphant comeback after facing the uncertainties of a health crisis. The resilience displayed by the Hollywood icon not only showcases his personal victory but also sets the stage for a much-anticipated collaboration with Cameron Diaz in their upcoming film.