Updated January 9th, 2024 at 08:15 IST

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet file for divorce after 18 years of togetherness

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet started dating in 2005 but did not legally marry until 2017. As per the divorce documents, their separation date is October 2020.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jason Momoa-Lisa bonet
file photo | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Jason Momoa, best known for his role in Aquaman, and his wife Lisa Bonet and have officially initiated divorce proceedings two years after publicly announcing their separation. The duo, who tied the knot on October 7, 2017, announced the split in a joint statement issued in January 2022.

Details of the divorce filing

Court documents obtained by PEOPLE revealed that Lisa Bonet, 56, has filed for a dissolution of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences". The listed date of separation mirrored their wedding anniversary on October 7, 2020. Despite the legal step, Bonet has expressed her wish for joint child custody for the well-being of their two children: 16-year-old daughter Lola and 15-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf.

(File photo | Image: AP)

Lisa Bonet request no spousal support

Lisa Bonet has requested no spousal support for either party, stating a "desire for an amicable resolution" to their marital dissolution. For the unversed, she is not only a mother to Lola and Nakoa-Wolf but also shares a daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz, with her ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz.

(File photo | Image: AP)

When Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet announced the split

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced their decision to part ways two years ago. The couple acknowledged the societal shifts and changes, framing their decision as part of a broader revolution. They expressed a commitment to facing life's challenges with "dignity and honesty". The couple shared a philosophical perspective on their evolving relationship, focusing on the "freedom to embrace personal growth" and "teaching their children about possibilities in life".

(File photo | Image: AP)

The statement read, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so, we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

They added, "We are sharing the update not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become," they said, adding, "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail."

Published January 9th, 2024 at 08:15 IST

