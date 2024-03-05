English
Updated March 4th, 2024 at 23:51 IST

Javier Bardem Wants Brad Pitt To Play His Love Interest

Javier Bardem and Brad Pitt will be seen sharing screen space in an upcoming untitled Formula 1 film. The Dune: Part Two actor is all praises for his co-star.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem
Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Javier Bardem recently saw through the release of Dune: Part Two. Known for his serious brand of cinema, the actor opened up about the possibility of exploring a wider range of stories by dabbling in the romantic comedy genre. Bardem had the perfect name in mind when it came down to who he could romance on screen.

Javier Bardem would not mind romancing Brad Pitt


In a recent interview with Wired, Javier Bardem appeared to be absolutely on board with the idea of doing a romantic comedy. In reference to the actor's upcoming F1 film, also starring Brad Pitt, the hypothetical plot of an F1 driver finding love - Bardem was quick to quip that Brad Pitt should be playing the love interest. 

He said, "I would love to do a romantic comedy...Exactly. And he’s Brad Pitt!" Recalling his first memories of Pitt, Bardem further added, "I knew him a little bit, but not much. I grew up watching (him), and I think he’s an amazing actor. We had so much fun. He’s so open, he’s so in the game. He doesn’t care. He is like, ‘Bring it on.’ We played tennis, and it was fantastic."

Javier Bardem is star struck by Brad Pitt


Jokes and hypothetical plots aside, Javier Bardem had no qualms in expressing his awe over Brad Pitt. Sharing his first impression of the actor, Bardem recalled how Pitt always made it a point to ensure everybody on set was comfortable.

Brad Pitt and Javier Bardem on the sets of their F1 film | Image: X


He said, "I mean, he’s 60 years old, and you cannot believe it. He’s handsome, but he’s more. Of course he’s handsome, but it’s about, well, you know what it is? It’s the energy. The behavior, the action, the feeling, the vibe. He comes to a set, and everybody’s comfortable. He made me feel relaxed, like, in a second."

Published March 4th, 2024 at 23:51 IST

