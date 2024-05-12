Advertisement

Jay-Z and Beyoncé's relationship has gone through many ups and downs. Now, an old interview is going viral on the internet where the hip-hop mogul admitted to infidelity while married to Beyonce. He blamed the cheating on childhood issues and said it pains him.

Jay Z opens up about cheating on Beyoncé

In an exclusive interview with Dean Baquet for The New York Times, Jay Z stated the hardest thing was seeing pain on your loved one's face and then having to deal with it. He explained his coping strategy and his struggle to save his relationship with Beyonce. "You have to survive so you go into survival mode, and when you go into survival mode, what happens? You shut down all emotions," said Jay Z.

(A file photo of Jay Z and Beyonce | Image: Instagram)

How did Beyonce overcome Jay Z's cheating scandal?

The hip-hop singer revealed that they would have split up owing to the remorse and pain he felt after cheating on Beyonce. However, after several rounds of therapy, they both overcame the battle and remained together. "You know, most people walk away, and, like, the divorce rate is like 50 percent or something 'cause most people can't see themselves. We were using our art almost like a therapy session. And we started making music together," he added. However, she released the album separately reportedly to oppose the joint album that they were working on.

(A file photo of Jay Z and Beyonce | Image: Instagram)

Beyonce and Jay Z got married on April 4, 2008, in a private ceremony in Tribeca, New York City after dating for years. In 2012, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter Blue Ivy Carter. Then in 2017, they welcomed twins a daughter named Rumi and a son named Sir.