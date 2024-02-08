Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 19:59 IST

Jennifer Aniston, George Clooney 'Can't Reach A Decision' On How To Honour Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston and George Clooney, both friends to the late Matthew Perry, reportedly cannot agree on how to honour the FRIENDS actor.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jennifer Aniston, George Clooney
Jennifer Aniston, George Clooney | Image:AP
Matthew Perry, best known for essaying Chandler Bing on the evergreen American television sitcom FRIENDS, passed away on October 28. While the final rites of the late actor have long been fulfilled, he has posthumously made the news yet again. The context this time, is actors Jennifer Aniston and George Clooney reportedly not being able to reach a consensus on how to honour their late friend.

Jennifer Aniston and George Clooney are reportedly not seeing eye to eye in their approach to honouring Matthew Perry


Jennifer Aniston and George Clooney - both close friends of the late Matthew Perry - are reportedly butting heads in their perspectives on how their mutual friend must be honoured. While Aniston wants to preserve Perry's image as a happy-go-lucky man, Clooney is more insistent in highlighting Perry's struggles with substance abuse and mental health so the information and awareness can help somebody else in need.

A source told the National Enquirer, "It's a dramatic clash of perspectives as Jennifer remains staunch in her determination to preserve a positive image of Perry. She wants to emphasise the joy he brought into the world, particularly highlighting that he seemed happy on the day he passed away.” However, George wants a more honest and gritty approach in a bid to help others learn and benefit from the struggles Matthew faced with addiction. The source added, "George Clooney, known for his candid honesty, believes being truthful about Matthew's challenges - particularly with addiction - could serve as a valuable lesson and help others facing similar battles."

What killed Matthew Perry?


Matthew died at his home on October 28 after being found unresponsive in his hot tub at the newly renovated property, as per a Mirror UK report. He was 54 years old. Matthew's death was ruled as accidental with the "acute effects of Ketamine" listed as a reason for his death on his autopsy report.

The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner also expressed that "drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine (used to treat opioid use disorder)" were contributing factors in his death.

(with inputs from IANS)

Published January 15th, 2024 at 19:59 IST

