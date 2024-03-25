Advertisement

The I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise is all set to expand. Currently carrying three films, a direct-to-television film and a web series to its credit, a full length feature film - the fourth for the franchise, is in the midst of being mounted. Jennifer Love Hewitt, who has featured in the first three installments of the franchise, recently spoke about potentially returning to the franchise.

Jennifer Love Hewitt to return to I Know What You Did Last Summer?



Jennifer Love Hewitt recently marked her presence at the premiere for season seven of 9-1-1. In an exclusive byte for Entertainment Tonight, the actress opened up about reprising one of her most iconic roles, that of Julie James from I Know What You Did Last Summer. She said, "I can't confirm but I won't deny, how about that?" She further reflected how if she were to "hypothetically" return to the franchise, her character would be "a lot older than she was but still kick ass".

She added, "Here's the truth, I don't actually know what they have planned. But I'm assuming that it'll be lots of screaming and running around." She further quipped, "hopefully the tops will be a little bigger than they were the first movie". The actress concluded, "And more than anything, I thought, ‘Because my love is so deep for I Know What You Did Last Summer, I have to protect it. I must protect it’. I can't let this be, like, cheesy and a cash grab."

A look at the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise



The first I Know What You Did Last Summer film premiered in 1997. It featured a group of high school graduates who get involved in an accidental hit and run. They then proceed to be murderously stalked by a masked assailant, with a side of blackmail.

The story was taken forward with 1998's I Still Know What You Did Last Summer followed by 2006 release I Will Always Know What You Did Last Summer.