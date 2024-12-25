Jenny Slate Supports Blake Lively Amid Justin Sexual Harrasment Case, Calls Attack On Actress' Reputation 'Disturbing'

Actress Jenny Slate supports her 'It Ends With Us' co-star Blake LIvely after she accused the director and actor Justin Baldoni of alleged sexual harassment and attempting a smear campaign.

As per Variety's report, Jenny Slate said, "As Blake Lively's castmate and friend, I voice my support as she takes action against those reported to have planned and carried out an attack on her reputation," Slate said in a statement to Today. "Blake is a leader, loyal friend and a trusted source of emotional support for me and so many who know and love her."

She added that "what has been revealed about the attack on Blake is terribly dark, disturbing and wholly threatening. I commend my friend, I admire her bravery and I stand by her side."

Earlier, Blake Lively's 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' co-stars--America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel--have publicly voiced their support for the actor following her allegations of sexual harassment and a smear campaign by 'It Ends With Us' director and co-star Justin Baldoni.

The trio shared a joint message on Instagram on Sunday, a day after Lively filed a formal complaint detailing her experiences during the filming of 'It Ends With Us'. The complaint accuses Baldoni of creating a hostile work environment and orchestrating a coordinated effort to damage her reputation.

"As Blake's friends and sisters for over 20 years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation," they wrote.

"Throughout the filming of It Ends With Us, we saw her summon the courage to ask for a safe workplace for herself and colleagues on set, and we are appalled to read the evidence of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit her voice. Most upsetting is the unabashed exploitation of domestic violence survivors' stories to silence a woman who asked for safety. The hypocrisy is astounding."

"We are struck by the reality that even if a woman is as strong, celebrated and resourced as our friend Blake, she can face forceful retaliation for daring to ask for a safe working environment. We are inspired by our sister's courage to stand up for herself and others," they added.

The post was signed by Ferrera, Tamblyn, and Bledel. Ferrera and Tamblyn also shared the message on their individual Instagram accounts.

The lawsuit, filed by Lively, 37, outlines multiple claims about Baldoni's alleged behaviour during production.

According to TMZ, the actress cited incidents including inappropriate comments about weight, discussions of sexual topics, and references to Baldoni's "pornography addiction" in front of her and other cast members. She also alleged that Baldoni showed her explicit images and made comments about the cast and crew's genitalia. (ANI)