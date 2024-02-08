English
Updated January 14th, 2024 at 12:42 IST

Jo Koy Mocks ‘Soft’ Celebrities At First Stand-Up Show After Golden Globes: It Feels Good...

After bombing at the Golden Globes, Jo Koy called celebrities "marshmallows" because "they're soft" at his stand-up show on Saturday (January 13).

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jo Koy
Jo Koy | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Jo Koy was back on stage performing stand-up in St. Louis, Missouri, less than a week after hosting the 2024 Golden Globes. After bombing at the award event, the comic called celebrities "marshmallows" because "they're soft" at his show on Saturday (January 13).  He was also relieved that none of those people present at his stand-up saw Koy and the others' suffering at the Golden Globes.

Jo Koy slams celebrities

Addressing his monologue at the Golden Globes, Koy said, “Lot a marshmallows, man. They’re delicious, but goddamn, they’re soft. I just come from a different time. I see the changes that are happening. I get it, but goddamn, can we fucking laugh at ourselves?” 

He continued, “I got a feeling none of you motherfuckers watched it, and I’m kinda happy. Oh my god. It feels good to live in this country. We get to say what we want to say. Don’t be apologetic about it at all. Be able to…speak your mind.”

Jo Koy at Golden Globes | Image: AP

 

Koy has previously defended his Barbie joke when he said it was a film about "a plastic doll with big boobies.” The comedian stated that he is a supporter of the Barbie movie and bought tickets for it. He remarked on the changed atmosphere where people can’t even joke with each other. Barbie director Greta Gerwig has also expressed her thoughts on Koy’s Golden Globe monologue and his comments on the movie. The filmmaker decided to take a high road and didn’t seem to mind his dig at her movie.

Whoopi Goldberg and Steve Martin on Jo Koy’s hosting gig 

Gerwig is one of the many voices that have spoken their opinions about Koy's jokes, which have drawn criticism, especially the one about Taylor Swift, and his historic hosting role as the second Asian person to lead the ceremony from the stage.

Whoopi Goldberg and Steve Martin defended Jo Koy | Image: File Photos 

 

Whoopi Goldberg and Steve Martin, two actor-comedians who have hosted a variety of shows themselves, complimented him on the performance although acknowledging that playing to an awards room can be challenging.

Published January 14th, 2024 at 12:42 IST

