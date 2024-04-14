×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 23:47 IST

Joaquin Phoenix Donates Signed Joker Poster To Cinema For Gaza Fundraiser

Joaquin Phoenix has donated a signed poster of Joker and another poster of his 2017 film You Were Never Really for an auction raising funds for Gaza victims.

Joaquin Phoenix
Joaquin Phoenix | Image:X
Joaquin Phoenix raised money for a Gaza fundraiser by donating a signed poster of his acclaimed film Joker (2019). More film celebrities have joined the Cinema for Gaza auction in an attempt to raise funds for the charity Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP). Director Guillermo Del Toro and The Crown actress Emma Corin have also contributed to the fundraiser by donating signed memorabilia.

A still from Joker | Image: IMDb

Celebs raise funds to combat humanitarian crisis in Gaza

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tilda Swinton, Ramy Youssef, Peter Capaldi, Imelda Staunton, Brian Cox, Joseph Quinn, Mike Leigh, Misan Harriman, Joanna Hogg, Aimee Lou Wood, Jonathan Glazer, Spike Lee, Jonathan Glazer, Tessa Thompson, Joseph Quinn, Tilda Swinton, Maisie Williams, Benedict Wong, Josh O’Connor and others have also donated items to the Gaza fundraiser.

 A still from You Were Never Really Here | Image: IMDb

Funds raised will go to Medical Aid For Palestinians the only non-government organization currently operating in the north of Gaza.

Joaquin Phoenix donates for Gaza victims after voicing support for war victims

Last year in October, when over 50 celebrities in the US wrote an open letter to President Joe Biden urging a call for a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel, Joaquin Phoenix was one of the signatories. In the fundraiser organised by the NGO Medical Aid For Palestinians, Phoenix has donated a signed poster of Joker and another poster of his 2017 film You Were Never Really Here. The second poster was also signed by his co-star Lynne Ramsay.

Published April 13th, 2024 at 20:42 IST

