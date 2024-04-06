×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 20:23 IST

Joaquin Phoenix, Others Turn Signatories To Open Letter Supporting Jonathan Glazer's Oscars Speech

Jonathan Glazer lifted the Oscar for Best International Film, for The Zone of Interest. His acceptance speech has become quite the topic of discussion.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jonathan Glazer, Joaquin Phoenix
Jonathan Glazer, Joaquin Phoenix | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
March 10 marked the coveted Academy Awards ceremony. The night was quite the milestone for filmmaker Jonathan Glazer, who's Holocaust drama, The Zone of Interest, beat other contenders to bag the coveted win for Best International Feature. The director's acceptance speech however, had the room - and the world - divided. While the crux of the monologue was an appreciable anti-war sentiment, many denounced the speech owing to the belief that it was fanning the sentiment of anti-Semitism.

Industry names band together in support of Jonathan Glazer's speech


Joaquin Phoenix, Elliott Gould and Chloe Fineman, are leading the charge when it comes to the list of names that have come out in support of Glazer's Oscars declaration. An open letter supporting his stance, as per a Variety report, has gathered a total of 151 signatories.

Besides Phoenix, Gould and Fineman, other names on the list include, Phoenix’s sister Rain, three-time Oscar nominee Debra Winger, May December director Todd Haynes, Sorry to Bother You director Boots Riley, filmmaker Joel Coen and Room director Lenny Abrahamson. The list of signatories expands with support from Arrested Development's David Cross, documentarian Amy Berg, Barbie star Hari Nef, playwright Tom Stoppard, comedian Kate Berlant and You Hurt My Feelings director Nicole Holofcener. Also joining the charge, is Passages filmmaker Ira Sachs, Gossip Girl actor and writer Tavi Gevinson, The Princess Bride actor Wallace Shawn, Bottoms director Emma Seligman, Mistress America star Lola Kirke, Broad City stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson and film critic David Ehrlich.

What did Jonthan Glazer say in his Oscars speech?


Jonathan Glazer's Oscars speech drew a direct correlation between the cinema reflecting reality and vice versa. Glazer elaborately spoke about dehumanisation as not just a facet restricted to the screen for veiled responses, but also a jarring representation of present-day circumstances. 

He said, "All our choices were made to reflect and confront us in the present, not to say look what they did then, but rather look what we do now. Our film shows where dehumanization leads at its worst. It’s shaped all of our past and present. Right now, we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people. Whether the victims of October - whether the victims of October the 7th in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza, all the victims of this dehumanization, how do we resist?" Glazer is yet to comment on either the backlash or the support for his words. 

Published April 6th, 2024 at 20:23 IST

