Actor Joel Edgerton says he couldn't crack the audition for the role of Star-Lord in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy as he never understood the tone of the popular film franchise. Chris Pratt eventually played Peter Quill/ Star-Lord in the superhero action comedy series, directed by James Gunn under the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Joel Edgerton on being rejected for Star Lord's role

Joel Edgerton, who has starred in sci-fi titles such as Star Wars and its Obi-Wan Kenobi series, said Pratt was the apt choice to play the fan-favourite character.

"Star-Lord’s a good one, actually, because I, unlike Chris, didn’t quite sort of understand the tone of it the way he did and the way that those guys did and I wasn’t really sure how I could be a part of that tone," Edgerton told Entertainment Weekly.

Joel Edgerton file photo | Image: IMDb

"And I truly think that the world is a much better place, I’m not Star-Lord, even if I had the opportunity or I did a good enough audition, because it is the way it’s meant to be. There was never a real conversation that it would have definitely been me. It was just I had the opportunity to try and audition. I just didn’t quite understand it," the 49-year-old actor added.

Besides Edgerton, Jack Huston, Eddie Redmayne, Glenn Howerton, and Adam Brody also auditioned for the role of Star-Lord. The Guardians of the Galaxy spawned two sequels: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023).

About Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy is a Hollywood superhero movie based on the Marvel comics. It is directed by James Gunn and is backed by Marvel Studios. The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 cast includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Will Poulter and Pom Klementieff among others.

(With PTI Inputs)

