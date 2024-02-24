Advertisement

John Cena's success as a professional wrestler has lead the household name to over the years explore multiple avenues testing the confines of his talent. Cena happens to have a rather vibrant career in front of the camera having featured in multiple films, television series and even a music video since 2000. The latest in this regard, has been his brief but hilarious cameo in Barbie - something which the multi-faceted public figure has now revealed, was almost scrapped.

John Cena's Barbie cameo was almost scrapped



John Cena recently marked his appearance on The Howard Stern Show where he ended up revealing how his much-loved stint in Barbie as Merman Ken, materialised only because he side-stepped his agency's advice and went with his gut. He also reasoned with why the agency believed the role was "beneath" him but also affirmed how he is always up for doing good work, no matter the context.

He said, "So it's not a big team, which I'm grateful for. I don't have a publicity department. I have a manager only because it's me and him. We're kinda like a two-prong fork...And an agency that goes out and tries to look for work, and I don't put it past them, they're just going on what they know. And what they know is, 'This entity, this commodity gravitates toward these things, we should stay in this lane.' But I'm not a commodity, I'm a human being, and I operate under the construct of every opportunity is an opportunity...I think the perspective from an agency standpoint was 'This is beneath you,' which I get that...(but) I've always operated under the philosophy that good work gets you another chance."

John Cena reacts to Barbie's award season snubs



For the unversed, initially considered to be a frontrunner for all big categories for the currently ongoing awards season, Barbie has unfortunately failed to mark a keynote win thus far. As a matter of fact, both Greta and Margot have failed to secure an Oscar nomination in the direction and acting categories which came as a true surprise. As per a PEOPLE report, Cena has addressed the same, stating how award wins are not the only "metric to success".

He said, "I can let my friend Margot and I can certainly let Greta know that awards aren't the only metric to success and they have made a movie that has done tremendous business and changed a lot of lives in the process. And I think that's one hell of an achievement."