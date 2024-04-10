×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 13:01 IST

John Cena Talks About Fast & Furious Co-stars The Rock-Vin Diesel’s Feud, Says They Are Both ‘Alpha’

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Vin Diesel had a public fallout in 2016, leading to the former's exit from the Fast & Furious franchise.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
John Cena is a part of Fast & Furious franchise
John Cena is a part of Fast & Furious franchise | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Hollywood actor and WWE star John Cena has spoken about the long-standing feud between his Fast & Furious co-stars, Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel. Johnson and Diesel’s feud went public in August 2016, when the former called out his co-star. Johnson, fondly referred to by his ring name The Rock, had joined the franchise in 2011 with Fast Five, making three films before starring in the 2019 Hobbs and Shaw spinoff with Jason Statham.

A still from Fast Five | Image: IMDb 

John Cena on The Rock and Vin Diesel's feud

While the feud continued past 2016, leading to Johnson's unceremonious exit from the franchise, the fight between the two seemed to have been squashed as Johnson returned for a mid-credits scene in the latest installment of the F&F franchise. He is also expected to feature in the upcoming franchise film.

The Rock in a still Fast Five | Image: IMDb

John Cena has now weighed in on the controversy surrounding his F&F co-stars. Cena was on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, where he talked about the behind-the-scenes drama. “There’s certainly rumours about that. I can’t deny that. You have two very alpha, driven people,” he said. “You get two. There can only be one,” he added.

Will The Rock return to the next Fast & Furious film?

In Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, Dwayne Johnson returned as Luke Hobbs, in a surprise that no one expected. According to Johnson, last summer he and Diesel put their beef in the past. Johnson explained that despite his differences with Diesel, they’ve “been like brothers for years” and now they are “leading with resolve” and focusing on plans bigger than themselves.

“Those bigger plans are the North Star, as I always like to say the North Star is always my guiding light, and in this case, the North Star is the franchise that we love, the North Star (is) our characters that we love, and the North Star [is] our fans that we love. So when you add all that up it’s really not a hard decision to make. It’s a yes, so yes, cannot wait,” Johnson shared, hinting at his return to the Fast & Furious franchise.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published April 10th, 2024 at 13:01 IST

