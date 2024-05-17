Advertisement

Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick franchise is expanding. After a prequel series titles The Continental made its debut last year and another spin off, titled Ballerina, and starring Ana de Armas, in the works, the makers have confirmed a film based on another character in the John Wick universe. Donnie Yen's blind assassin Caine, who was introduced in last year's John Wick: Chapter 4, will be the centre of a new spinoff.

Keanu Reeves in John Wick | Image: IMDb

John Wick franchise gets another spin-off

According to report in Variety, the yet untitled spinoff will "continue Yen's story arc following the events of John Wick: Chapter 4, as Caine has been freed from his obligations to the High Table. Caine was introduced as a nemesis to Keanu's John Wick in the fourth film, which released in 2023. In the climax though, they come together to defeat the High Table. Caine is also freed from his obligations to the High Table and in the new spin-off, his journey will continue.

Donnie Yen as Caine In John Wick 4 | Image: IMDb

Donnie Yen will return to reprise his role in the film set in Japan. Robert Askins, who has written Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, AMC's The Son and received a 2015 Tony nomination for his play Hand to God, is writing the screenplay.

Donnie Yen excited to return as Caine in spin-off

The Caine spinoff is developed by John Wick director Chad Stahelski as a part of his deal with Lionsgate to oversee the action franchise. Stahelski will produce through his 87Eleven Entertainment along with Thunder Road's Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee.

On being associated with the John Wick franchise, Yen said, "Working on John Wick: Chapter 4 was an extraordinary experience. The reason these films resonate so deeply is because, like myself, Chad, Basil, and Erica push themselves to create action, fights, and stunts that are not only thrilling, inventive and artistic, but also expressive of character, story, and emotion. Caine is an incredible character with a haunted past, and I am excited to return to the role."

Meanwhile, the next chapter in the John Wick universe is Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas. It was delayed from this summer to June 6, 2025, and follows de Armas' Ruksa Roma assassin.