The anticipation for the next installment in Todd Phillips' Joker universe has reached a fever pitch as the first official poster for Joker: Folie à Deux has been unveiled. The poster showcases Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as Arthur Fleck, the enigmatic Joker, alongside Lady Gaga's interpretation of Harley Quinn. The first glimpse into the upcoming sequel has sent fans into a frenzy, eagerly awaiting the release of the first trailer.

Mark your calendars for April 9

DC fans won't have to wait much longer to catch a glimpse of Joker: Folie à Deux in action. The official Joker movie X account has confirmed that the highly anticipated trailer will be released on Tuesday, April 9. With just a week to go, excitement is mounting as viewers prepare to delve back into the dark and twisted world of Gotham City.

First poster of Joker | Image: X

One of the most intriguing aspects of Joker: Folie à Deux is Lady Gaga's portrayal of Harley Quinn. Stepping into the iconic role previously inhabited by Margot Robbie, Gaga's Harley promises to be a fresh interpretation. The trailer is expected to provide audiences with a proper introduction to this new iteration of the beloved character, offering insights into her dynamic with the Joker.

In a bold departure from traditional superhero fare, Joker: Folie à Deux is confirmed to be a jukebox musical, incorporating 15 established songs that will be reinterpreted within the film. This unique approach to storytelling is sure to set Joker: Folie à Deux apart from its predecessors.

What to expect from the trailer?

As the countdown to the trailer release continues, speculation is rife about what the footage will reveal. Viewers can expect to gain a deeper understanding of Arthur Fleck's journey since the events of the first Joker film, as well as insights into Harley Quinn's role in his world. With the promise of a jukebox musical element, audiences may also be treated to a preview of one of the film's major musical numbers.

