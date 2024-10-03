Published 11:18 IST, October 3rd 2024
Joker 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Joaquin Phoenix Starrer Registers Decent Opening In India
Joker 2 Box Office Collection: The Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga starrer hit the big screens on October 2 in India, much before the film's global release.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's scene from Joker 2 | Image: IMDb
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:18 IST, October 3rd 2024