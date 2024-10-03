sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | B'desh Recalls Envoys | Delhi Doctor Killing | Nepal Floods | Middle East Conflict |

Published 11:18 IST, October 3rd 2024

Joker 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Joaquin Phoenix Starrer Registers Decent Opening In India

Joker 2 Box Office Collection: The Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga starrer hit the big screens on October 2 in India, much before the film's global release.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's scene from Joker 2
Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's scene from Joker 2 | Image: IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:18 IST, October 3rd 2024