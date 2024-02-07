Advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown will soon be tying the knot with partner Jake Bongiovi. The duo had made an indirect announcement through photos posted to both their official Instagram handles. The latest update about the wedding now confirms that father of the groom, rock icon Jon Bon Jovi, will in fact, be performing at the pair's nuptials.

Jon Bon Jovi set to perform at son Jake Bongiovi's wedding to Millie Bobby Brown



Jon Bon Jovi recently marked his presence at the 2024 MusiCare Awards. In a media byte for PEOPLE, the singer was directly asked if he would be performing at his son's wedding to actress Millie Bobby Brown. Jon Bon Jovi promptly replied, 'Yes, definitely".

In a conversation with Sirius XM's Andy Cohen in May of 2023, the singer had addressed criticism his son and Millie were being subjected to owing to the age at which the pair decided to get engaged. For context, Bongiovi is 21-years old whereas Millie is 19-years old. The singer said, "I don't know if age matters. If you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice really, growing together is wise. Growing together. I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like 'em all."

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown got engaged in April of 2023



Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown first sparked romance rumours in June of 2021 when the former shared a picture of the two carrying the capion "bff" with a heart. Their relationship was made Instagram official in November of 2021 with a photo which showed them sharing a kiss on the London Eye. The duo made their red carpet debut in March of 2022 at the BAFTA red carpet.

The two eventually came around to verbally addressing their relationship in interviews before finally announcing their engagement on April 11 last year.