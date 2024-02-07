English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 00:46 IST

Jon Bon Jovi Will Perform At Son Jake Bongiovi's Wedding To Millie Bobby Brown, Confirms Singer

Singer Jon Bon Jovi has confirmed that he will be performing at son Jake Bongiovi's wedding to Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown.

Republic Entertainment Desk
John
John | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown will soon be tying the knot with partner Jake Bongiovi. The duo had made an indirect announcement through photos posted to both their official Instagram handles. The latest update about the wedding now confirms that father of the groom, rock icon Jon Bon Jovi, will in fact, be performing at the pair's nuptials.

Advertisement

Jon Bon Jovi set to perform at son Jake Bongiovi's wedding to Millie Bobby Brown


Jon Bon Jovi recently marked his presence at the 2024 MusiCare Awards. In a media byte for PEOPLE, the singer was directly asked if he would be performing at his son's wedding to actress Millie Bobby Brown. Jon Bon Jovi promptly replied, 'Yes, definitely". 

Advertisement


In a conversation with Sirius XM's Andy Cohen in May of 2023, the singer had addressed criticism his son and Millie were being subjected to owing to the age at which the pair decided to get engaged. For context, Bongiovi is 21-years old whereas Millie is 19-years old. The singer said, "I don't know if age matters. If you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice really, growing together is wise. Growing together. I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like 'em all."

Advertisement

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown got engaged in April of 2023


Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown first sparked romance rumours in June of 2021 when the former shared a picture of the two carrying the capion "bff" with a heart. Their relationship was made Instagram official in November of 2021 with a photo which showed them sharing a kiss on the London Eye. The duo made their red carpet debut in March of 2022 at the BAFTA red carpet.

Advertisement

The two eventually came around to verbally addressing their relationship in interviews before finally announcing their engagement on April 11 last year. 

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 23:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

8 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

9 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

9 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

9 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

9 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

15 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

15 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

15 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

18 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

18 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

18 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Movies To Celebrate Singlehood This V-Day

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  2. Bollywood Celebs Hop On 'Me At 21' Trend

    Galleries5 hours ago

  3. Amy Jackson Celebrated 32nd B'Day With Ed Westwick, Son Andreas

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Grammy Winner Shankar Mahadevan Dedicates Award To His Band Shakti

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement