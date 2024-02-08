Jonathan Majors Dropped Out Of Dennis Rodman Biopic After Domestic Assault Conviction

Advertisement

Jonathan Majors was convicted on December 19 of assaulting his ex-girlfriend after a trial that he hoped would vindicate him and restore his status as an emerging Hollywood star. Days after the charges, the actor had expressed a desire to work in films again. Earlier, Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Co. dropped him hours after the verdict. Now, in a new development, the actor has been replaced in another upcoming movie.

Jonathan Majors out of 48 Hours In Vegas? | Reports

Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors has lost a buzzy upcoming film role after his recent assault conviction. The actor will no longer be playing controversial basketball player Dennis Rodman in a film with the working title 48 Hours In Vegas, reports Variety. The film is set to document the true story of the Bulls’ power forward’s notorious trip to Las Vegas in the middle of the 1998 NBA finals. CNN first reported the news.

A file photo of Jonathon Majors | Image: Jonathon Majors/Instagram

Lionsgate is also no longer involved with the project, as the studio released it back to the producers to find a new partner. As per Variety, Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Aditya Sood will produce for Lord Miller, and Ari Lubet, Will Allegra and Rodman will executive produce. Jordan VanDina is set to write the screenplay. Majors was convicted on December 18 of two misdemeanour counts of harassment and assault during a domestic dispute with his former partner, Grace Jabbari. He is set to be sentenced on February 6 and faces up to a year in jail, but he could also be sentenced to a lesser punishment, like probation. Sources close to Amazon say Majors is also no longer in discussions for the studio’s development project ‘Da Understudy’, which Spike Lee had been in early talks to direct. Marvel Studios dropped Majors from future projects on the same day as the conviction.

Why was Jonathan Majors convicted?

Jonathan Majors was arrested on March 25 on assault and harassment charges, after Grace accused him of assaulting her in the backseat of a private car after she took his phone to read a text message he had received from another woman.

Jonathan Majors | Image: AP

She reported the star forcefully took his phone back from her, causing an "excruciating" injury to her right middle finger. And she said when she got out of the car Majors hit her on the back of her head and then tried to force her back into the car, causing a cut behind her right ear. Majors denied he assaulted Grace and his defense team alleged she was the aggressor when she took his phone. During the actor's nearly two-week trial, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office released a series of texts between him and Grace, as well as an audio recording that was used evidence. It was reported that Majors was set to front 2026's The Avengers: Kang Dynasty, which has now been renamed Avengers 5.

(With inputs from IANS)

