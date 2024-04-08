×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 20:59 IST

Jonathan Majors Sentenced To 1 Year Of Counseling In Domestic Assault Case

The decision came after Jonathan Majors was pronounced guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend in December 2023, which derailed the once-promising star’s career.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jonathan Majors
Jonathan Majors | File photo | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Jonathan Majors has been sentenced to probation and ordered to complete a year-long counseling program but avoided jail in a court ruling on Monday, April 8. The decision came after the actor was pronounced guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend in December 2023, which derailed the once-promising star’s career. Majors previously faced up to a year behind bars after he was convicted of misdemeanour assault by a Manhattan jury in December.

Jonathan Majors sentenced in assault case

Judge Michael Gaffey also ordered Majors to complete an in-person batterer’s intervention program. He also has to continue with his mental health therapy. Following the guilty verdict, Majors was immediately dropped by Marvel Studios, which had cast him as Kang the Conqueror, a role envisioned as the main villain in the entertainment empire’s movies and television shows for years to come.

Jonathan Majors 

 

The conviction stemmed from an altercation last March in which Majors’ then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari accused him of attacking her in the backseat of a chauffeured car, saying he hit her head with his open hand, twisted her arm behind her back and squeezed her middle finger until it fractured.

During a victim impact statement Monday, Jabbari said the incident left her with extreme emotional and physical pain. Majors claimed the 31-year-old British dancer was the aggressor, flying into a jealous rage after reading a text message from another woman on his phone. He maintained he was only trying to regain his phone and get away from Jabbari safely.

Jonathan Majors and Grace Jabbari

 

Jonathan Majors asks for a second chance

Majors had hoped his two-week criminal trial would vindicate him and restore his status in Hollywood. In a television interview shortly after his conviction, he said he deserves a second chance.

“As he eagerly anticipates closing this chapter, he looks forward to redirecting his time and energy fully toward his family and his art,” Majors’ lawyers said in a statement last week after losing their bid to have the conviction tossed out.

As for Marvel, a looming question remains whether the studio will recast the role of Kang or pivot in a new direction.

Jonathan Majors as Kang 

 

Majors’ departure was among a recent series of high-profile setbacks for the vaunted superhero factory, which has earned an unprecedented $30 billion worldwide from 33 films.

(with inputs from AP)

Published April 8th, 2024 at 20:59 IST

