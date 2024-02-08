Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 09:17 IST

Joyce Randolph, Known For Her Role In The Honeymooners, Dies Aged 99

Joyce Randolph, known for her portrayal of Trixie, the wife of Ed Norton on the classic sitcom The Honeymooners, has died at the age of 99.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Joyce Randolph
A file photo of Joyce Randolph | Image:FanPage/X
Joyce Randolph, known for her portrayal of Trixie, the wife of Ed Norton on the classic sitcom The Honeymooners, has died at the age of 99. She was the last surviving member of the famous quartet that included stars Jackie Gleason, Audrey Meadows, and Art Carney. Randolph, who continued her role in both The Jackie Gleason Show and the spin-off The Honeymooners, passed away at her New York home on Saturday, as confirmed by her son, Randy. The iconic pairs, celebrated for their chemistry, entertained audiences in the late 1950s, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

A file photo of Joyce Randolph | Image: FanPage/X

 

Joyce's journey from Detroit to Broadway

A native of Detroit, Joyce Randolph initially performed in local theaters before making her way to Broadway in 1950, showcasing her talent in the comedy Ladies Night in a Turkish Bath. Her journey to stardom continued as she ventured into early television with the General Electric Co., eventually joining Jackie Gleason's troupe.

A file photo of Joyce Randolph | Image: FanPage/X

 

In an interview with Larry King in 2002, Joyce Randolph revealed the unique dynamics on set. Gleason's decision not to rehearse added an element of spontaneity, as Randolph recalled, "We just played ourselves. Nobody told us to characterise in any way. It was learn those lines and go on." Despite receiving $500 per episode for the classic 39, she remained modest about her role, acknowledging that she had the least to do among the main characters.

Joyce Randolph's legacy

Reflecting on her favourite episode, Randolph expressed a particular fondness for the sleepwalking storyline featuring Norton, played by Art Carney. Her involvement in more dialogue-heavy episodes brought her additional joy. Beyond The Honeymooners, she reprised her role as Trixie on the 1991-92 ABC sitcom Hi Honey, I'm Home, alongside Audrey Meadows.

A file photo of Joyce Randolph | Image: FanPage/X

 

While The Honeymooners continued in various forms over the years, Randolph never portrayed Trixie for Gleason after the original 39 episodes. Her contribution to the timeless sitcom, coupled with her later endeavours, leaves an enduring legacy in the annals of television history, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

What do we know about Joyce's personal life?

Joyce Randolph was married to marketing executive Richard Charles from 1955 until his passing in 1997 at the age of 74. In October 2017, she graced the red carpet for the premiere of The Honeymooners: The Musical at the Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 09:17 IST

