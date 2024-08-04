Published 17:53 IST, August 4th 2024
Justin Bieber, Wife Hailey Expecting Baby Boy? Parents-to-be Drop Hints
Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey have shared photos on Instagram hinting at the gender of their baby, with two images showing them standing in front of a blue light.
For the dinner date, Hailey wore a green and grey ensemble, while Justin looked uber cool in a white T-shirt and black pants. | Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram
