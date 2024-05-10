Advertisement

Kate Hudson is one of the popular actresses in Hollywood with several blockbuster movies in her name such as Almost Famous, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Raising Helen, Glass Onion and Bride Wars. Apart from her acting, she also forayed into singing and opened up about her debut album Glorious. However, the transition was not easy as she had to face age-related criticism.

It was in my early 30s when someone remarked to me...: Kate Hudson

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the 45-year-old opened up about the challenges she faced when she started her career in music. She revealed that a person older than her informed her that she was "too old" to be a musician. "It was in my early 30s when someone remarked to me, and it kind of shocked me a little, It's done. Past. You're too old," she recalled. For the Almost Famous actress, composing music was just as important as being a performer. So it resonated for a bit and then she brushed it off the feeling saying, "'Nah, f--- you.’ No one gives me instructions!"

I wasn't ready for it until now: Kate Hudson

In another interview, the actress explained why the time was finally appropriate and said she needed considerable time to change her perspective on music. Now, she is confident and believes the time is right now. "I just don't care what people think anymore," she added.

Kate's debut album Glorious was announced on April 17. She has also released a new song Gonna Find Out. Reflecting on her music journey, the actress said, "It doesn't seem real. In reality, though, this feels more real to me than anything I've ever done in my life. I just needed to reach a point where I was ready, and the songs really captured the essence of who I am."