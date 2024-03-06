Updated March 6th, 2024 at 11:15 IST
Kate Winslet Speaks About The Importance Of Intimacy Coordinators
Kate Winslet has said that she wishes she had intimacy coordinators earlier in her career, as she would have benefited from them.
Hollywood star Kate Winslet wishes she had intimacy coordinators earlier in her career, as she would have benefited from them.
“I would have benefited from an intimacy coordinator every single time I had to do a love scene or be partially naked or even a kissing scene,” Kate told The New York Times Magazine.
The actress added: “It would have been nice to have had someone in my corner, because I always had to stand up for myself.”
Intimacy coordinators are hired to help facilitate communication between actors and directors during risque scenes.
The 48-year-old actress talked about some of the things she wished she would’ve stood up for herself, reports deadline.com.
“I don’t like that camera angle. I don’t want to stand here full-frontal nude. I don’t want this many people in the room. I want my dressing gown to be closer,” Kate said.
The ‘Finding Neverland' star added: “Just little things like that. When you’re young, you’re so afraid of pissing people off or coming across as rude or pathetic because you might need those things. So learning to have a voice for oneself in those environments was very, very hard.”
