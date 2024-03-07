Kate Winslet Takes A Dig At Robert Downey Jr’s ‘Dreadful’ Accent During The Holiday Audition

Advertisement

Robert Downey Jr. had earlier spoken about how his audition for Nancy Meyers' The Holiday went poorly after Kate Winslet roasted his accent. Now, in a recent chat show, Kate herself spoke about the same. The Titanic actress admitted to hating Downey Jr.'s interpretation of the character.

Kate recently appeared at Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show as she is promoting her new HBO series The Regime. When asked if she remembered Downey Jr's audition, Kate said, "I remember it extremely well. I really do." She further added, "We were told it was just a reading.

I thought it was just a reading, like a fun reading of the script. I didn't know it was an audition for the part. I am so sorry you didn't get it. I'm sorry if I happened to be mean or rude to you in any way...you were sick, very sick and obsessively hand sanitizing."

Elaborating more on the same, she said, "Robert Downey Jr then did an English accent but I thought it was an Australian accent." She continued, "I thought 'That's bad. That's not going to work. Who is going to tell him that sounds dreadful?"

Robert Downey Jr's Oscar nod

Robert Downey Jr is currently basking in the reflection of the thirteen nominations, his last release Oppenehimer has bagged from the Academy. The Chritopher Nolan directorial features Downey Jr in the role of Lewis Strauss. Amid all of this, the actor opened up on how he considers him not bagging a win for his first Oscar nomination, as a blessing in disguise.

For the unversed, Downey Jr, was 27-years-old, back in 1992, when he was nominated for an Oscar under the category of Best Actor in a Leading Role for film Chaplin.