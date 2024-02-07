English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 11:39 IST

Keke Palmer Opens Up About Her Retirement Plans, Says 'It’s Around The Corner’

Keke Palmer, while speaking about her retirement, said that she does not know exactly when but it's around the corner.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Keke Palmer joins Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen in ‘Good Fortune’
Keke Palmer joins Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen in ‘Good Fortune’ | Image:Instagram
The Emmy winning actress Keke Palmer who has been in the industry for years now opened up about her future plans. The actress mentioned that she plans on retiring at some point soon. “I don't know. I think the timer has started,” Keke said.

Keke Palmer opens up about her retirement plans 

Elaborating more on her plans, Keke said, “I think it's because I just haven't felt it yet. But the timer, I know that it's around the corner. I don't know when exactly, but it's around the corner.” She further mentioned that it is critical for her to pave the way for her son, Leo, and other artists to succeed.

"The main thing I want those legacies to be is [a call] to use your power for good, to use what you have to create spaces and systems for other people to thrive," Palmer said. "I just don't believe in holding everything. I don't believe in gatekeeping. I'm not a coward. What would that do? I think it's based on fear. If I'm speaking on it from a compassionate place, I think people that gatekeep are afraid. So I'm not scared" Palmer was cited as saying in the Hollywood Reporter.

Keke Palmer to star in Aziz Ansari’s Good Fortune 

Keke is joining Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut Good Fortune. Though it is known that the film is part of the comedy genre, the exact premise of the film has been kept under wraps. Not much is known about Keke’s role in Good Fortune as of now. In a statement, Ansari said, “Keke is a delight to work with. I’m so happy she’s a part of our cast and even more excited to provide a quote for this press release announcing her casting.”

According to Deadline, the shoot of Good Fortune originally began in May but was forced to suspend production due to WGA pickets. 

With inputs from ANI

Published February 1st, 2024 at 11:39 IST

