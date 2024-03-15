Advertisement

Kelly Clarkson has launched a second legal battle against her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, this time targeting his father's management company. She has now slammed Starstruck Entertainment for allegedly violating California labour laws. This lawsuit comes on the heels of Clarkson's recent victory in court against Blackstock.

What more do we know about Kelly Clarkson’s new lawsuit?

The new lawsuit was filed in a Los Angeles court on Monday and is an extended version of the allegations made in the previous case. Clarkson accuses Blackstock and Starstruck Entertainment of operating as an unlicensed talent agency since the inception of their professional relationship in 2007. This alleged violation of the Talent Agencies Act involves arranging business deals on Clarkson's behalf without the required licence.

Court documents obtained by Page Six reveal Clarkson's demand for a full refund of all payments made to Starstruck Entertainment since 2007, including commissions, fees, and profits. The filing argues that all agreements between the parties should be declared void and any money paid to Starstruck should be returned to Clarkson.

What’s the backstory of Kelly Clarkson’s ongoing legal battle?

Blackstock's prior violation of California labour laws, which barred him from negotiating certain job contracts, strengthens Clarkson's case. The law prohibits talent agents from obtaining employment for artists without the necessary licence. Blackstock's appeal against the previous ruling could be weakened if Clarkson succeeds in her new lawsuit.

In response to the latest legal action, Blackstock's attorney, Bryan Freedman, criticised Clarkson's attempt to reclaim funds and mentioned Blackstock's support for their family during their marriage. Freedman characterised the move as morally, ethically, and legally wrong.

The ongoing legal feud between Clarkson and Starstruck Entertainment adds another layer to their contentious relationship. In 2020, Starstruck Entertainment sued Clarkson for unpaid commissions, alleging a sum of $1.4 million related to her work on The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson's recent lawsuit appears to be a retaliatory response and another developing chapter in their legal saga.