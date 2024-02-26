English
Updated February 26th, 2024 at 08:41 IST

Kenneth Mitchell, Star Trek And Captain Marvel Actor, Succumbs To Neuro Disease At 49

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kenneth Mitchell
Kenneth Mitchell | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kenneth Mitchell, well known for his performance in Star Trek: Discovery and Marvel's Captain Marvel, died on Sunday. The news of his passing was confirmed by his family in a statement posted on his verified social media account. He was 49.

Kenneth Mitchell was diagnosed with ALS

Kenneth Mitchell's family took to his social media handle to share the news of his death after a five-year-battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). "KENNETH A. MITCHELL. 25.11.1974 ~ 24.02.2024. With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend," the statement read.

Kenneth Mitchell was diagnosed with ALS in 2018. In recent years, he and his family have shared periodic updates on his health status. Kenneth Mitchell posted on Instagram in August to mark the fifth anniversary of his diagnosis.

"My brother humorously mentioned that they don’t really have a happy ALS Anniversary card in the shop. However, I want to celebrate today; the gift of life. I’m so thankful to have this day in front of me. It’s been a long 5 years. So much lost, so much gained. Incredibly hard times, mixed with so many more blessings," Kenneth Mitchell wrote at the time.

"At the heart of it all are friends and family, caregivers and doctors coming to the aid of my family over and over and over again. Giving a plethora of support and love and care and encouragement. There is so much beauty in that. This disease is absolutely horrific…yet despite all the suffering, there is so much to be grateful for," Kenneth had further added.

More about Kenneth Mitchell

Kenneth Mitchell, a Canadian native, has appeared in over 50 films and television shows throughout his career. He portrayed Carol Danvers' father in Marvel's 2019 film Captain Marvel, as well as an Olympic hopeful in the 2004 hockey film Miracle. Mitchell has appeared in dozens of television shows, including Jericho, The Astronaut Wives Club, and Switched at Birth. Mitchell played the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha, and Tenavik, as well as Aurellio, in the television series Star Trek: Discovery.
 

