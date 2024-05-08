Advertisement

Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson and their son Tatus who was born via surrogacy. The reality TV star revealed that she was in "denial" throughout her surrogate's pregnancy. For the unversed, Tatum was conceived when she found out about Tristen's cheating scandal. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star added that she "buried her head in the sand".

Khloe Kardashian opens up about her struggles with surrogacy

In an interview with the SHE MD podcast, Khole got candid about her experience with surrogacy and said it was a nightmare. Speaking to Mary Alice Haney and Dr Thaïs Aliabadi, who is also her doctor, shared the difficulty in understanding pregnancy without physically carrying the child. Kohle recalled that she did the embryo transfer days before Thompson's cheating came to light. "So it was a couple of days before Thanksgiving and I ended up doing the transfer. And then the first week of December, I found out that my ex was actually having a baby with somebody else," she added.

(A file photo of Tatum | Image: Instagram)

It took months to connect with her son Tatum: Khloe Kardashian

Opening up about the pregnancy period, Kohle revealed that it was too late to turn back and she had to have a baby with Thompson. After the incident, the entire pregnancy of her surrogate, she admittedly buried her head in the sand, and told the doctor, 'I can't do this.' She added that during the whole surrogacy pregnancy, she was "really detached". After the birth of her one-year-old son Tatum, Khloe took months to connect with him and still they don't have a "complete bond".

(A file photo of Khloe Kardashian with son Tatum | Image: Instagram)

Khloe has two children, a 6-year-old daughter True and a 1-year-old son Tatum with the National Basketball Association (NBA) player Tristan Thompson. Kardashian and Thompson began dating on and off throughout 2016. He cheated on her several times, including just days before the birth of their daughter, True, and again in 2019 with Jordyn Woods while he was still with Kardshian.