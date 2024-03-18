×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 15:58 IST

Kim Kardashian Jokes She's Going To 'Find' Kate Middleton, Gets Brutally Trolled

Kim Kardashian, in a recent social media post, weighed in on the ongoing conspiracy theories regarding the whereabouts of Princess Of Wales Kate Middleton.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kim Kardashian, Kate Middleton
Kim Kardashian, Kate Middleton | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Kim Kardashian has found herself in the middle of a controversy with her recent social media post. Sharing photos of herself on Instagram, the American model wrote in the caption, “On my way to find Kate”. This comment comes amid speculations of the whereabouts of the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. Followers of the Royal family have called out Kim for engaging in and encouraging social media gossip. 

Kim Kardashian faces backlash for recent post 

On March 17, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos of herself. However, it was her caption that caught the attention of social media users and raised eyebrows. In the caption, the model wrote, “On my way to find Kate”. Netizens have called her out in the comment section for ‘mocking a woman’ and instigating social media-borne rumours.

A comment on the post read, “To mock a woman who has a medical problem is so low.” For the unversed, as per the official statement of the Royal family, Princess Kate was admitted to a private London hospital for unspecified planned surgery. Another user slammed Kim Kardashian for being ‘irresponsible’ and wrote, “Nothing like a celebrity who allegedly hates rumours, spreading rumours.” Other users called out the model for making the ‘distasteful’ remark and for not supporting other women. 

What is the Kate Middleton controversy? 

Kate Middleton last appeared in the public eye on Christmas 2023. The Princess of Wales has been missing in action ever since but fans of the royal family only raised concerns when the Palace informed about Kate’s health. As per the notification, the Princess had been admitted to a private hospital for a ‘planned abdominal surgery’ on January 17. Days later, on January 29, the Palace confirmed that the princess had been discharged and was ‘recovering well’. 

Kate Middleton's last public appearance on Christmas 2023 | Image: Instagram 

However, Kate was still nowhere to be seen in public, which is very much unlike her. It was only on March 10, celebrated as Mother’s Day in the UK, that matters turned worse. On the occasion, Kensington Palace released a portrait of Kate and her three children in honour of "Mothering Sunday." In the photo, Kate is seen beaming while sitting in a chair outside in jeans and a jacket. In her caption, Kate shared a message about her ongoing recovery from abdominal surgery in January.

Advertisement
The photo of Kate Middleton that fuelled controversy | Image: Instagram 

Hours after uploading the photo, several media houses pulled the photo on speculations of it being ‘doctored’. Several social media users and media portals claimed the portrait to be edited. Amid the backlash, Kate herself admitted to editing the picture and wrote, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing." “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C,” she added. 

Kate Middleton was photographed in her car en route a private health check-upto  | Image: Instagram 

When the photoshopped picture became a matter of global discourse, Kate and William were seen together in their car on March 11 on their way to a private appointment. However, this photo too, was scrutinised by social media users who claimed it to be fake. There is still no update on Kate Middleton’s health or her whereabouts. The palace or the Royal Family has yet to issue a statement on the matter. Until then, netizens continue to swirl conspiracy theories on social media.

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 15:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Kejriwal Respects Law

a few seconds ago
Volkswagen Scout

Volkswagen Scout 2024

a minute ago
What Is Pica Disorder?

What Is Pica Disorder?

4 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

6 minutes ago
Saindhav

Venky Mama's Cryptic Post

8 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

8 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Hardik Pandya on Rohit

8 minutes ago
Bouche's Reaction On 'Why MI Decided Rohit Sharma Should Not Captain MI'

Hardik Pandya MI captain

9 minutes ago
Kim Kardashian, Kate Middleton

Kim Faces Backlash

11 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE:

11 minutes ago
Realty goes green

Green realty spike

14 minutes ago
Sara Ali Khan

Actresses At LFW

14 minutes ago
Forex news

EM currencies decline

14 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex inch up

16 minutes ago
Arundhathi Nair

Arundhathi On Ventilator

16 minutes ago
Kim Sae Ron new look

Kim Sae Ron's new look

16 minutes ago
ms dhoni talks about his ipl experience

Mustafizur Rahman injured

17 minutes ago
Eid songs

Eid Songs

18 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes in Afghanistan: Reports

    World8 hours ago

  2. Bhopal Power Cut: Check Areas to be Affected and Timings

    India News8 hours ago

  3. RCB beat DC to win WPL 2024

    Web Stories15 hours ago

  4. Mumbai Police Find Sexual Assault Case Against Sajjan Jindal False

    India News16 hours ago

  5. 'It's Ee Sala Cup Naamdu not Namde': Mandhana re-writes history for RCB

    Sports 16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo