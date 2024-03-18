Advertisement

Kim Kardashian has found herself in the middle of a controversy with her recent social media post. Sharing photos of herself on Instagram, the American model wrote in the caption, “On my way to find Kate”. This comment comes amid speculations of the whereabouts of the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. Followers of the Royal family have called out Kim for engaging in and encouraging social media gossip.

Kim Kardashian faces backlash for recent post

On March 17, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos of herself. However, it was her caption that caught the attention of social media users and raised eyebrows. In the caption, the model wrote, “On my way to find Kate”. Netizens have called her out in the comment section for ‘mocking a woman’ and instigating social media-borne rumours.

A comment on the post read, “To mock a woman who has a medical problem is so low.” For the unversed, as per the official statement of the Royal family, Princess Kate was admitted to a private London hospital for unspecified planned surgery. Another user slammed Kim Kardashian for being ‘irresponsible’ and wrote, “Nothing like a celebrity who allegedly hates rumours, spreading rumours.” Other users called out the model for making the ‘distasteful’ remark and for not supporting other women.

What is the Kate Middleton controversy?

Kate Middleton last appeared in the public eye on Christmas 2023. The Princess of Wales has been missing in action ever since but fans of the royal family only raised concerns when the Palace informed about Kate’s health. As per the notification, the Princess had been admitted to a private hospital for a ‘planned abdominal surgery’ on January 17. Days later, on January 29, the Palace confirmed that the princess had been discharged and was ‘recovering well’.

Kate Middleton's last public appearance on Christmas 2023 | Image: Instagram

However, Kate was still nowhere to be seen in public, which is very much unlike her. It was only on March 10, celebrated as Mother’s Day in the UK, that matters turned worse. On the occasion, Kensington Palace released a portrait of Kate and her three children in honour of "Mothering Sunday." In the photo, Kate is seen beaming while sitting in a chair outside in jeans and a jacket. In her caption, Kate shared a message about her ongoing recovery from abdominal surgery in January.

The photo of Kate Middleton that fuelled controversy | Image: Instagram

Hours after uploading the photo, several media houses pulled the photo on speculations of it being ‘doctored’. Several social media users and media portals claimed the portrait to be edited. Amid the backlash, Kate herself admitted to editing the picture and wrote, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing." “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C,” she added.

Kate Middleton was photographed in her car en route a private health check-upto | Image: Instagram

When the photoshopped picture became a matter of global discourse, Kate and William were seen together in their car on March 11 on their way to a private appointment. However, this photo too, was scrutinised by social media users who claimed it to be fake. There is still no update on Kate Middleton’s health or her whereabouts. The palace or the Royal Family has yet to issue a statement on the matter. Until then, netizens continue to swirl conspiracy theories on social media.