2024 has proven to be a good year for Hollywood releases in India. After Godzilla x Kong became the fist Hollywood release this year to enter the ₹100 crore club in the country, the latest franchise release Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is also off to a good start, becoming the second biggest Hollywood opener in India. In fact, the film is posing a tough competition to latest Bollywood release Srikanth and is eating into its business.

A still from Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes | Image: YouTube screengrab

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes box office collection Day 2

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has banked on its franchise appeal. The film collected ₹3.15 crore on its opening day. Most of its collection came from South states. The English and Hindi version of the film have performed equally well. After a strong opening day collection, the movie saw a jump in its collection on Saturday and collected ₹4.25 crore , taking its India total to ₹ 7.40 crore nett in two days.

A still from Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes | Image: YouTube screengrab

The film has managed to find audience in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, followed by Pune and Delhi NCR. Latest Hindi movie Srikanth, starring Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F is facing tough competition from Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and the latter is also eating into its business in the North markets.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes box office collection abroad

According to Variety, the latest Apes entry from 20th Century Studios earned $22.2 million from 4,075 theatres on its opening day in the US, a figure that includes $6.6 million in previews. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is estimated to make between $52 million and $56 million in its debut weekend, which about the same as the last three installments.