The remarkable legacy of Bob Marley, a legendary figure in reggae music, is set to be celebrated in his upcoming biopic Bob Marley: One Love. The movie will explore the One Love singer's extraordinary life, his resilience to struggles and the impact of his ground-breaking melodies that celebrated music lovers across the globe.

Prepped for over a year: Kingsley Ben-Adir on Bob Marley role

Taking on the titular role is Kingsley who is known for his versatile performances in productions like Barbie and Peaky Blinders. The actor, while talking about his preparation for Bob Marley: One Love, told Republic, “To be this intensely involved in something over such a long period of time, I haven’t had that before. Bob every day. It took me a long time (researching interview footage of him) to understand everything Bob’s saying. He was a poet in how he communicated. We managed organically to find Bob’s flow, over a year in prep and anticipation. You’ve got to trust that, in that process, Bob’s voice will come through.”

What do we know about Bob Marley: One Love?

The highly-anticipated movie is releasing on February 16, 2024. Bob Marley: One Love pays homage to Marley's ever-lasting impact and offers audiences a glimpse into the transformative power of his craft and the message embedded within his music.

Bob Marley’s son on his biopic

Producer Ziggy Marley, who happens to be Bob’s son, reflected on the difficult yet fulfilling journey of bringing his father's story to life on screen. Ziggy said in a statement to us, “It was not an easy task, capturing the essence of Bob. Because Bob is not just a normal, everyday guy. He was somebody who was unique. We were making a Hollywood movie, but Bob is not a Hollywood person.”

The upcoming biographical musical drama also stars Lashana Lynch, James Norton, Henry Douthwaite, Sevana, Hector Lewis and Tosin Cole among others.