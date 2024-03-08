×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 21:17 IST

Kylie Jenner Avoids Question About Alleged Romance With Timothee Chalamet Despite Public Appearances

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have been rumoured to be dating for a while. However, the beauty mogul is still avoiding direct questions about it.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet | Image:X
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet sparked romance rumours back in January of 2023 when the unlikely pair were seen conversing at a Jean Paul Gaultier show. Their alleged romance has since, come a long way, with them making their public debut at Beyonce's recent Renaissance World Tour last year. Kylie however, still does not appear to want to discuss the equation openly.

Kylie Jenner refuses to comment on alleged romance with Timothee Chalamet


In a recent interview with The New York Times, Kylie Jenner assumed a candid demeanour as she discussed everything under the sun - save for arguably the most pressing query - her reported relationship with Timothee Chalament. Skirting questions about the same, she said, "I don't know how I feel about that. I just don't want to talk about personal things."

Sources however, peg their alleged relationship as air tight, a formidable example of it being Kylie flying down to London for the Wonka world premiere at the Royal Festival Hall, though she refrained from walking the red carpet. A source told Entertainment Tonight, "Kylie is extremely busy and has so many of her own things going on, but she makes an effort to show up for Timothée. It means a lot to him to have her support and that she goes out of her way for him and the things he's passionate about. He is so incredibly appreciative and sees a side of Kylie that she doesn't necessarily show everyone."

Kylie Jenner says she is unfazed by internet speculation


The interview also saw Kylie speak about internet trolling and how she deals with it - to be precise, she simply doesn't. Elaborating on the same, she said "It's just years and years of not feeling like my face or looks are accepted. There's nothing anyone could ever say now that would hurt me."

A June 2023 picture of Kylie where she is seen sporting a puff sleeved maxi dress sparked a flurry of comments putting down the evident shift in her aesthetic as "the timmy effect". More comments in the same line of opinion read, "Timotheé did something to her" and "Timothee changed her style". Kylie however, puts this perceived shift in style to having her second child, Aire. She shared, "It takes me a while after I have a baby to feel like myself again. Then you get your body back, and you're like, 'Wait, the trends have changed.' " 

Published March 8th, 2024 at 21:17 IST

