Updated April 11th, 2024 at 18:34 IST

Lady Gaga Sparks Engagement Rumours With Michael Polansky, Joker 2 Actress' Photo Goes Viral

Lady Gaga was recently spotted wearing a big diamond ring fueling speculation that she is engaged to her boyfriend Michael Polansky.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Lady Gaga, who is grabbing attention for her portrayal of Harley Quinn in Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker Folie à Deux, recently made headlines for a personal reason. The singer-actress was seen flaunting a huge diamond ring on her left finger. She is currently dating Michael Polansky, a Harvard-graduated tech entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist,

Lady Gaga is engaged? 

The pop star was recently spotted wearing a big diamond ring fueling speculation that she is engaged to boyfriend Michael Polansky. While visiting a friend in West Hollywood, Lady Gaga sported a long black jacket and an oversized woven tote bag, with her blonde hair tied up into a neat bun. 

She accessorised with black shoes, black sunglasses, and, most prominently, a big diamond ring poking out from her coat sleeve. The latest jewellery addition has fans questioning whether the singer and have gotten engaged. 

Lady Gaga-Michael Polansky’s relationship timeline

The couple were first linked in 2020 after being caught kissing at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas. They made their Instagram connection public shortly after packing on the PDA during the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami.

According to People, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Gaga and Polansky ended up quarantining together, further strengthening their bond. In April 2020, a source close to the singer exclusively shared that they had "been hanging out at her house" and "ordering delivery food" while they self-isolated.

In the years after, the pair has kept a low profile, silently supporting each other's endeavours. A source said in November 2021 that they became close because of their philanthropic work. Polansky is the executive director of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, and Gaga has been a mental health champion through her Born This Way Foundation since 2012.

Gaga was previously engaged to talent agent Christian Carino. The pair confirmed their relationship in 2017 and announced they had ended their engagement in 2019. The Shallow singer was also formerly engaged to longtime boyfriend Taylor Kinney. After five years together, the news of the couple's split broke in July 2016.

(with inputs from ANI)

Published April 11th, 2024 at 18:34 IST

